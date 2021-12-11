Daily statistical milestones: James Harden moves past Mookie Blaylock and more

In this article:

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

James Harden No. 38 in assists now

Moved ahead of Mookie Blaylock with 5,980 assists. He’s now 45 away from Baron Davis

Patrick Mills No. 57 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Terry Porter with 1,298 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Mike Dunleavy

Jrue Holiday No. 68 in assists now

Moved ahead of Walt Frazier with 5,045 assists. He’s now 14 away from Andre Iguodala

Evan Fournier No. 94 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Bojan Bogdanovic with 1,116 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from David Wesley

Jrue Holiday No. 98 in steals now

Moved ahead of Shawn Kemp with 1,187 steals. He’s now tied with Norm Nixon

Kevin Durant No. 99 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Emeka Okafor with 1,005 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Rick Mahorn

Khris Middleton No. 101 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Mo Williams with 1,096 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook No. 102 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Dominique Wilkins with 7,170 rebounds. He’s now 62 away from Derrick Coleman

DJ Augustin No. 145 in assists now

Moved ahead of Larry Drew with 3,706 assists. He’s now 4 away from Lou Williams

Jonas Valanciunas No. 175 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Joakim Noah with 6,062 rebounds. He’s now 1 away from Benoit Benjamin

Clint Capela No. 188 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Andrew Bynum with 658 blocks. He’s now 10 away from Bill Cartwright and Jonas Valanciunas

Avery Bradley No. 190 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Anthony Morrow, Doug Christie, Rex Chapman and Donovan Mitchell with 808 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Nate Robinson

Enes Kanter No. 199 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Tom Heinsohn and Tom Boerwinkle with 5,750 rebounds. He’s now 11 away from Udonis Haslem

Louis Williams No. 207 in steals now

Moved ahead of Thabo Sefolosha with 936 steals. He’s now tied with Jeff Teague

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 212 in points now

Moved ahead of Stephen Jackson and Bob Boozer with 12,982 points. He’s now 14 away from Horace Grant and Josh Smith

Karl-Anthony Towns No. 213 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Carmelo Anthony and Armen Gilliam with 608 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Danny Green and Derrick McKey

Jerami Grant No. 217 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Brad Miller, Tom Burleson and Greg Anderson with 593 blocks. He’s now tied with Cliff Levingston and Ronny Turiaf

Al Horford No. 222 in assists now

Moved ahead of Doug Christie with 2,993 assists. He’s now 3 away from Marc Gasol

Jrue Holiday No. 228 in points now

Moved ahead of Jim Jackson with 12,695 points. He’s now 5 away from Armen Gilliam

Kent Bazemore No. 239 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Carlos Delfino with 679 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Mickael Pietrus

Garrett Temple No. 250 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of DeMarre Carroll and Luol Deng with 660 three-pointers. He’s now tied 4 away from Lamar Odom and Kenny Smith





What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA Nets’ floor spacing has been much wider in recent games, both in terms of personnel and tactics. They’re getting back to last year’s style of play. That’s helped Harden the most. He’s able to attack one-on-one in 5 out or 4+dunker alignments, which suits him much better. – 10:39 AM

James Harden @JHarden13 pic.twitter.com/7p2lbY0XxP – 10:37 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Trae Young’s last five games:

✅ 33p/10a

✅ 25p/10a

✅ 25p/15a

✅ 29p/11a

✅ 31p/10a

Young joins Russell Westbrook (2x) and Michael Jordan as the only players since the ABA-NBA merger to record at least five straight 25-point, 10-assist games. pic.twitter.com/plAlO5InW8 – 10:21 AM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA NBA’s best from December 10:

– Giannis: 41 pts, 17 reb, 15-19 fg

– L. James: 33 pts, 5 reb, 6 ast

– K. Durant: 31 pts, 5 reb, 6 ast

– D. Fox: 31 pts, 5 ast, 4 stl

– B. Ingram: 26 pts, 5 ast, +28

– D. Sabonis: 24 pts, 10 reb, +23

– J. McGee: 21 pts, 15 reb, 2 blk – 9:26 AM