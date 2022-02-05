Daily statistical milestones: DeMar DeRozan moves past Reggie Theus and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Eric Gordon No. 25 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Dale Ellis with 1,722 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Kevin Durant

Mike Conley No. 44 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Bradley Beal with 1,435 three-pointers. He’s now 13 away from Lou Williams

Patrick Mills No. 49 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Antoine Walker with 1,388 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Kevin Love

Kyrie Irving No. 59 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of CJ McCollum with 1,297 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Terry Porter

DeMar DeRozan No. 61 in points now

Moved ahead of Reggie Theus and Dale Ellis with 19,028 points. He’s now 153 away from Gail Goodrich

Mike Conley No. 70 in steals now

Moved ahead of Kyle Lowry and Paul Millsap with 1,325 steals. He’s now 12 away from Quinn Buckner

Gordon Hayward No. 128 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Isaiah Thomas with 1,020 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from George Hill

DeMar DeRozan No. 155 in assists now

Moved ahead of Earl Monroe with 3,599 assists. He’s now 14 away from Sedale Threatt

Justin Holiday No. 157 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Raymond Felton with 927 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Chucky Atkins

Donovan Mitchell No. 176 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Eric Bledsoe and OJ Mayo with 860 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Terry Rozier

Kevin Love No. 180 in points now

Moved ahead of Andre Iguodala with 13,950 points. He’s now 26 away from Carlos Boozer

Mike Conley No. 184 in points now

Moved ahead of Bob Love with 13,907 points. He’s now 3 away from Alvan Adams and Ron Harper

Nikola Vucevic No. 190 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Andrew Bynum with 659 blocks. He’s now 9 away from Bill Cartwright

Andre Drummond No. 198 in steals now

Moved ahead of John Starks, Jim Paxson and Mario Chalmers with 952 steals. He’s now tied with Mike Woodson

Jeff Green No. 211 in points now

Moved ahead of Jeff Mullins with 13,018 points. He’s now 40 away from Metta World Peace

Al Horford No. 212 in assists now

Moved ahead of Dick Van Arsdale with 3,061 assists. He’s now 11 away from Dolph Schayes

Jayson Tatum No. 216 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Marcus Thornton and Mark Jackson with 736 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Monta Ellis

Fred VanVleet No. 220 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Victor Oladipo, Hubert Davis, John Salmons, Steve Kerr and Karl-Anthony Towns with 730 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Toni Kukoc

DeMar DeRozan No. 228 in steals now

Moved ahead of Gerald Wilkins with 908 steals. He’s now 2 away from World Free and Darnell Valentine

Hassan Whiteside No. 232 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Trevor Ariza with 5,323 rebounds. He’s now 24 away from Mark West

Doug McDermott No. 235 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Dennis Schroeder with 702 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Tony Snell





Nick Friedell @NickFriedell Kyrie doesn’t want his team getting too down on itself — despite the fact the Nets just dropped their seventh straight. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:06 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis #Nets mauled by #Jazz for #NBA-high 7th-straight loss. Kyrie: “We want to be able to impact the basketball on the defensive end so we’re not taking the ball out of the rim every single time. That’s a demoralizing way to play basketball.” nypost.com/2022/02/05/net… via @nypostsports – 2:06 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz In his much-anticipated return from a concussion-related absence, Donovan Mitchell delivers not only 27 points, six assists, efficient shooting and impressive playmaking, but also an infectious energy that powered the Jazz to a much-needed blowout victory. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 1:05 AM

Dave Early @DavidEarly “I don’t feel like I’m close to where I wanna be personally, just I have like mountain high expectations for myself.”

-Kyrie Irving – 12:36 AM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ Updated with post-game quotes from Allen, Kevin Love, J.B. Bickerstaff: #Cavs ‘extremely disappointed’ by Jarrett Allen’s All-Star snub; center sends a message against #Hornets beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 12:32 AM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell Kyrie: “Building championship habits takes time. And time is not necessarily always on our side. I don’t know what game this is for me, so I’m still just getting used to being in this flow of everything right now, still being in an observant place. – 12:20 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis Kyrie Irving on #Nets loss to #Jazz: “We had a few chances and some of our focus level diminished as they started making shots. We came to the bench, had some good talks about adjustments we wanted to make, but it was just a battle of will tonight and they took over the game.” – 12:13 AM

Dave Early @DavidEarly “There’s no time to feel like our season is in doomsday or we need to push the panic button at all points but we have to face reality that a lot of our guys, a lot of my teammates, we’re still getting to know one another….”

-Kyrie Irving on Nets 7 game slide – 12:13 AM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah Instant analysis: Donovan Mitchell puts on a show in return as Jazz beat Nets easily https://t.co/clWo55rdwb pic.twitter.com/kjcaL895Iy – 12:12 AM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Shoutouts to @Nick Friedell for asking some good questions of Kyrie Irving in Utah tonight. Irving admits he’s not where he wants to be and the game is different when all the stars aren’t playing the way they need to. Full quote and story coming soon. – 12:08 AM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Tonight marked Kyrie Irving’s 11th game of the 22 he’s eligible for. On the halfway mark, Irving said he’s not close to where he wants to be, but admits his expectations for himself are extremely high. – 12:07 AM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Kyrie Irving says the defense wasn’t good, and taking the ball out under the rim every possession “is a demoralizing way to play basketball.” – 12:03 AM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Kyrie Irving: “We took some positives from this (loss), but I’m kind of tired of saying that.” – 12:01 AM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops Donovan Mitchell on making his return for the @Utah Jazz.

“To be honest, I was making the joke before the game like I didn’t give a damn about winning or not, I was just happy just to be out there running around.”

#takenote | @kslsports – 12:00 AM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan Donovan Mitchell: “I was just happy to be playing basketball.” – 12:00 AM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops Alex Jensen on Donovan Mitchell:

“There’s so much focus other teams have on him that it frees up other guys offensively — he’s Donovan Mitchell, it makes life a lot easier for everybody.”

#TakeNote | @KSLSports – 11:54 PM

David Locke @DLocke09 POSTCAST – Donovan Mitchell returns and Utah Jazz dominate Brooklyn Nets – lockedonjazz.net/?p=6795 – 11:51 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz Udoka Azubuike, on Donovan Mitchell’s night: “He was unbelievable. It looked like a video game. There was one time I had to catch myself in the moment, because I was just watching him. Every shot was going in. Don is a stud.” – 11:45 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman Donovan Mitchell, still good. – 11:38 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan Alex Jensen on Donovan Mitchell’s return: “He takes pressure off the other guys, especially Mike. There’s so much focus on him that he frees up other guys offensively. He’s Donovan Mitchell, he makes everything a lot easier for everybody.” – 11:30 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz Alex Jensen, on Donovan Mitchell’s return: “He looked really good. He was running, defending, passing. He looked really good out there. … He takes pressure off of other guys, especially Mike. He’s Donovan Mitchell, so he makes life easy for everybody.” – 11:27 PM

David Locke @DLocke09 POSTCAST – Utah Jazz completely dominate Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:19 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points and only missed 2 shots. He was 8-of-10 from the field and 6-of-7 from downtown.

Whatever defense the Nets played earlier in the season has regressed beyond recognition. This was an abomination. – 11:19 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops Donovan Mitchell’s 27 points are the most points he’s scored in a game when he’s taken 10 shots or fewer.

Only he, Eric Gordon, and Kevin Durant have done that this season. – 11:17 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba Utah defeats Brooklyn 125-102. 27 for Donovan Mitchell in his return. 19/11/4 for Bojan Bogdanovic. Terrific performance on both ends. Utah moves to 32-21 on the season. The Jazz have a winning streak. GAME OF THE YEAR ON MONDAY NIGHT – 11:07 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen Jazz beat the Nets, 125-102. Just absolutely obliterated them; the scoreline makes it look closer than it was.

Donovan Mitchell with a casual 27/6/3. Bogdanovic 17/11/4, a +36. Paschall had 16p, Whiteside 15p.

Next up: the other NYC team, the Knicks, on Monday. – 11:07 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans Nets are going to lose their 7th straight game. Their next 4 games:

@ Denver (no Harden?)

Boston (no Kyrie)

—– TRADE DEADLINE —–

@ Washington

@ Miami – 10:51 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon Donovan Mitchell looked refreshed and in rhythm during his return after missing 8 games with a concussion. Scored 27 points on 10 FGA, dished out 6 assists and made several energy plays. Assume he’s done for night with Jazz up 31 in fourth. – 10:51 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor #Cavs Kevin Love silenced the furious Charlotte crowd with two clutch free throws. Only after all hell broke loose, leading the referee to admit an almost-costly mistake

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/02/k… – 10:50 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen Donovan Mitchell, when he’s feeling his passing game… sheesh. Just produces some really, really pretty ones. – 10:46 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney Nets down 32 after three in Utah. Nash can probably take a chance at a comeback and leave Irving out there, and if it doesn’t work out just rest him when they get back home. – 10:43 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz End 3Q: Jazz 105, Nets 73. Donovan Mitchell with 25p (7-9 FGs, 6-7 from 3), 5a, 3r. Kyrie Irving with 15p, (6-20 FGs, 3-8 from 3), 6a, 3r. – 10:40 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan Donovan Mitchell has played 19 minutes — he’s got 25 points, five assists and three rebounds. Jazz lead 105-73 going to the 4th. – 10:40 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell As strange as it is given his current part-time status, Nash would be wise to get Kyrie out of this game. The last thing the Nets need is for him to get hurt in a game they’re losing by 33. – 10:36 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds Here’s how the night is going for the Nets: Donovan Mitchell is 0 for 1 on 2-pointers and has 23 points. – 10:36 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan The Jazz are a lot better with Donovan Mitchell.

Utah leads 68-47 at the half — and really one of the most impressive halves of the season when it comes to consistent effort and execution. Everything clicking. – 10:03 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Halftime: Jazz lead the Nets 68-47. Cam Thomas has a game-high 14 points. Patty Mills has 11. The arena is playing ‘Love on Top’ by Beyonce. That’s been the highlight of the half. I’m going to get a milkshake from Chick-Fil-A. I earned this. – 10:02 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz Joe Ingles said today that Patty Mills was at his house last night, and as they were discussing Mills’ year, he mentioned he already had a career-high for 3s made in a season. Most he’d made in a full season before: 161. This season, came into tonight at 165. He’s added 3 more. – 9:54 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA It’s not out of play that the Nets could slip to 7 or 8 and into the Play-In in the East.

That sets up a situation where they wouldn’t have Kyrie Irving available for a must-win game(s).

That’s a laughable premise as recently as a month or so ago. Now, it could happen. Unreal. – 9:49 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler With that late 1st half 3ptFG, Eric Gordon is now tied for 25th on the all-time 3-point FG made (1,722) list. He’s tied with Kevin Durant. Also tied with Durant for 10th most among active players. #Rockets – 9:39 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen Eric Gordon is 3 of 3 on 3s, moving into the top 25 in NBA history in 3-pointers. He’s tied with Kevin Durant, who might hit some more, too. Probably not tonight. – 9:37 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG Kevin Love cans two FT w/1.2 to play, #Cavs (32-21) gut one out in CHA, weather Hornets late rally – win 102-101 thriller; CLE, snap 3-gm road skid, hold NBA’s highest-scoring team to 41%FG, 13pts below avg; monster game for Jarrett Allen (29pts, 22reb) on eve of All-Star snub. pic.twitter.com/yQ0kT5L7Xo – 9:35 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon Kyrie Irving, the Nets’ lone star tonight, went 1-of-6 in the first quarter vs. Utah.

On a somewhat related note, I noticed somebody removed this mask from the John Stockton statue outside the arena. pic.twitter.com/Ns7N5BLOr3 – 9:35 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports Crazy ending to Cle-Cha, everyone thought game was over, but Cavs used their challenge on last play and after review, Kevin Love was sent to the line and hit winning FTs to win by 1 – 9:31 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas “Hey! You’re a f****** All-Star. You’re a f****** All-Star.”

—Kevin Love lets Jarrett Allen know. pic.twitter.com/Crcb3CLscK – 9:30 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso WOW. Free throws had been an issue as of late for Cleveland, but Kevin Love comes in, knocks down two and the Cavs hold it down on the defensive end in the final 1.2 seconds. #Cavs win 102-101 over the Hornets.

Jarrett Allen finished with 29 pts and 22 rebounds. Love with 25 pts – 9:28 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry Final: Bulls 122, Pacers 115.

Nikola Vučević: 36/17/4

DeMar DeRozan: 31/5/7

Ayo Dosunmu: 15 pts, 14 asts

Javonte Green: 16/3/2

Matt Thomas: 10/2/1

The Bulls are now 33-19. – 9:27 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso And Kevin Love makes both free throws to give the #Cavs a 102-101 lead with 1.2 seconds left.

This game has been wild… – 9:25 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell James Johnson has already taken 8 shots. The Nets are just 4-for-19 from the field. Kyrie is 1-for-6. Jazz getting any kind of look they want. Brooklyn has the look of a team that is ready to get home. The problem is they still have the rest of this game — and another in Denver. – 9:23 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops Donovan Mitchell scored or assisted on the @Utah Jazz first 12 points.

(Technically Royce O’Neale hit a free-throw on a Mitchell assisted and-one.) – 9:22 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA Big slam from Dosunmu followed by a missed Justin Holiday 3 and this one is probably over. Bulls have the ball up 5 with just 6 seconds left, and fans are heading for the exits.

Good fight from the undermanned Pacers, but not enough defensive punch tonight. – 9:22 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid Justin Holiday with a big 3 to cut the lead to 3. #Bulls lead 118-115 with 27.4 seconds left and have the ball coming out a timeout. #Pacers – 9:19 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan Donovan Mitchell already has 5 points and an assist in his return and had a hand in all 8 points as Jazz jump out to an 8-0 lead. – 9:14 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops With Donovan Mitchell out I forgot dribble penetration.

It seems to help the offense. – 9:14 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen Jazz out to an entirely Donovan Mitchell-fueled 8-0 start, timeout Nets. It’s good to have the Jazz’s All-Star guard back. – 9:13 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz Jazz’s first offensive possession: Donovan Mitchell fires a no-look pass to Royce O’Neale for an and-1 layup. – 9:11 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Greetings from Salt Lake City. It has been a day. Getting to media seating was a conquest in itself. Nets-Jazz tip shortly. It’s Kyrie Irving and co. vs. Donovan Mitchell…and co. Battle of two NY/NJ area point guards. Does the losing streak get to seven? Updates to come. – 9:02 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone Cavs are on a 43-19 run and are threatening to make this a laugher. #Hornets down 70-56 with 5:38 left in the third quarter. Kevin Love is out here banging in threes. – 8:37 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis Irving, Mills, Edwards, Johnson and Claxton start for the #Nets tonight at the #Jazz. – 8:36 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Nets starters in SLC: Irving, Mills, Edwards, Johnson and Claxton. – 8:33 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid Terry Taylor just took a charge on DeMar DeRozan. #Pacers – 8:29 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef Halftime: Bulls 65, Pacers 62

DeMar DeRozan has 17 points and 5 assists. Nikola Vucevic has 18 points (7-9 FG) and 10 rebounds. Ayo Dosunmu has 8 assists

Caris LeVert has 28 points, 5 dimes and is shooting 12-14 – 8:01 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ Cavs’ Jarrett Allen limped off with 8:38 left in second quarter after collision with Gordon Hayward – 7:48 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone Looks like Jarrett Allen bumped knees with Gordon Hayward during Hayward’s drive to basket. Allen limped gingerly on his left as he walked off the floor. – 7:46 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz Refs welcome Hayward back with his regular “How is that an offensive foul” call – 7:45 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop DeMar DeRozan has cracked 19,000 career points tonight and also passed Dale Ellis for 62nd on NBA all-time scoring list.

Next up? Former Bulls star Reggie Theus. – 7:30 PM

Howard Beck @HowardBeck New Crossover pod: Previewing the trade deadline w/former Nets GM @Billy King, including thoughts on Ben Simmons, Sixers, Kings, Kyrie, Cavs, Grizz. Plus, some revelations on the Melodrama and the Dwightmare.

Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpA2us5 pic.twitter.com/JRCmOyxDEe – 7:16 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid Bulls score on a layup by Javonte Green and then DeMar DeRozan make a midrange jumper and then Ayo scores on a layup and then Vucevic scores a layup. #Pacers call timeout trailing 8-0. – 7:12 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA Terry Taylor, who is averaging 19.5 points and 12 rebounds per game in his last two appearances, will get the start at center for the Pacers tonight. It’s his first career start. Torrey Craig, Justin Holiday, Caris LeVert, and Chris Duarte will start alongside him. – 6:50 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid #Pacers starters tonight against the #Bulls:

— Caris LeVert

— Chris Duarte

— Justin Holiday

— Torrey Craig

— Terry Taylor, who is making his first #NBA start.

📸: me pic.twitter.com/0GZBO8oepz – 6:47 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans You can’t tell me Tilman Fertitta doesn’t want this Eric Gordon trade pic.twitter.com/5TvhctoqS4 – 6:32 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH Things have been rocky since James Harden got to Brooklyn. Kyrie part-time, injuries, COVID, and his own inconsistency this season.

He’s frustrated and he’s a free agent this summer. The Big 3 has hardly played together… Nets would be foolish if they didn’t field calls. – 6:18 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone Gordon Hayward is playing for the first time in two weeks.

“We’ll monitor the minutes here, especially early in the first half. Just see where he’s at.”

charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 6:05 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah Donovan Mitchell ready for return after frustrating recovery from concussion https://t.co/nE249aLOv4 pic.twitter.com/yBjYbKCIS8 – 5:20 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews Donovan Mitchell returns for the Jazz + the Sixers are cooking.

@Tim MacMahon and @Tim Bontemps join NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/7XuPs9NjY3 – 5:19 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone #Hornets have upgraded Gordon Hayward to available for tonight’s game against Cleveland. – 5:13 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS What do we think Brooklyn prioritizes in a Simmons + for Harden deal?

Maxey obviously has the most upside. Curry probably does the most for their specific roster needs. Thybulle and Simmons could survive offensively with KD and Kyrie. Picks open up the most flexibility. – 5:09 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed My newest Ben Simmons trade idea for ⁦@CertifiedBckts⁩: Trade Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris and Furkan Korkmaz to the Utah Jazz for Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles (hurt), Jordan Clarkson and first-round picks in 2026 & 2028. pic.twitter.com/i5pWsE18v7 – 4:23 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah I’m so exhausted today, I’m really just hoping and praying that Kyrie doesn’t try to smudge Vivint or something. I just can’t deal with anything like that today 😂 – 4:02 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA Determining Eric Gordon’s trade value ahead of the deadline

clutchpoints.com/determining-er… – 3:57 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, who will play Friday vs. Nets, called the latest rumor of discord with Utah Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert “blatantly not true.” He also discussed at length his recovery from the concussion he suffered Jan. 17. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 2:52 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah Donovan Mitchell on reports that relationship between he and Rudy Gobert has deteriorated: ‘That’s not true’ https://t.co/jPh6zpGkZN pic.twitter.com/l11VsAelpo – 2:28 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn Who says no?

Celtics get Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles

Jazz get Jaylen Brown, Josh Richardson, and Bruno Fernando – 2:20 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn On a very tough shooting night against Miami, Josh Primo heard the same message from Pop that Steve Kerr, Robert Horry, Manu Ginobili, Danny Green, Patty Mills and so many others heard before – keep letting ’em fly.

expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 2:18 PM