Daily statistical milestones: Bismack Biyombo moves past Derrick Favors and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Khris Middleton No. 93 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Kevin Martin with 1,144 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Steven Smith

Bismack Biyombo No. 110 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Derrick Favors and Rasho Nesterovic with 936 blocks. He’s now 11 away from Scottie Pippen

Jrue Holiday No. 211 in points now

Moved ahead of Horace Grant and Josh Smith with 13,015 points. He’s now 2 away from Jeff Mullins





Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin “They don’t have wishes. They have wills to get done.” Bismack Biyombo on #Suns. pic.twitter.com/xBqO8W1AQ8 – 11:58 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Bismack Biyombo on his new teammates in Phoenix: “They don’t have wishes, they have will.” – 11:55 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet “For us bigs that play that way, it’s perfect.” – Bismack Biyombo on he and JaVale McGee being so productive in the Suns’ offense – 11:55 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Final: PHX 113, IND 103

Bridges: 23-6-4, 10-15 FG

Biyombo: 21 Pts, 13 Reb, 5 Ast, 9-12 FG

Paul: 18 Pts, 16 Ast, 8-11 FG

McGee: 13 Pts, 12 Reb

Bitadze: 16 Pts, 11 Reb – 11:18 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski #Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday speaks up for teammate Grayson Allen:

“We know Grayson. He’s not that type of player. He didn’t do it maliciously and he didn’t want to see Caruso get hurt… (1/2)

jsonline.com/story/sports/n… l – 11:07 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Bismack Biyombo has tied his career high with 21 points – 10:52 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Bismack Biyombo triple-double watch.

He’s got 17 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists through three quarters – 10:48 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet End of 3Q: PHX 92, IND 74

Bridges: 23-4-3, 10-14 FG

Paul: 16 Pts, 13 Ast, 7-8 FG

Biyombo: 17 Pts, 10 Reb, 5 Ast, 7-9 FG

Booker: 6-6-3, 3-17 FG

Bitadze: 12 Pts, 6 Reb – 10:47 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Bismack Biyombo has taken over this game – 10:46 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet The ball is HUMMING right now for the Suns. Beautiful bounce pass from Bridges to Biyombo in transition. Booker block on Duarte’s layup. Ball finds Bridges in the corner for 3. Suns up 14 now – 10:32 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Biyombo starting to figure out his openings to kick it to the corner on his rolls. He’s been so good since his arrival – 10:32 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Paul finally misses after 7-of-7 run. Took a 3. #Suns up 11 as Biyombo has 10 after transition bucket. #Suns – 10:32 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin McGee dunk. #Suns up 10, but he has four fouls.

Biyombo back in with 9:08 left in 3rd. – 10:28 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet JaVale McGee picks up his 3rd foul with 5:15 left in the first half, so Biyombo checks back in – 9:55 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Three fouls on McGee. Biyombo set to check in. #Suns – 9:55 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid End of 1Q: #Pacers 25, Suns 24

Keifer Sykes and Chris Duarte both have 5.

Bismack Biyombo leads Phoenix with 6.

Indiana playing inspired yet again, and it’s been really encouraging to see the young guys play so well. Isaiah Jackson’s athleticism is off the charts! – 9:38 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet End of 1Q: IND 25, PHX 24

Biyombo: 6 Pts, 3 Reb

McGee: 4 Pts, 3 Reb

Booker: 2 Pts, 3 Ast, 2 Reb, 1-7 FG

Duarte: 5 Pts – 9:35 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Biyombo with 6 . #Suns leading scorer

Booker 1-of-7. #Suns down 25-24 after one. – 9:35 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Suns going 3-guard again with Payne, Shamet, Booker with Cam Johnson and Biyombo. Up 18-17. – 9:25 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA No Giannis? No problem. Missing their superstar, the Bucks still managed to handle the Kings Sunday afternoon. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday picked up the slack, handing Sacramento a 133-127 loss. Here are 6 quick thoughts from the Kings’ third straight defeat. – 9:25 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm FINAL: Bucks 133, Kings 127

– Middleton 34pts/6reb/5ast

– Holiday 26pts/5reb/4ast

– DiVincenzo 20pts/3reb/2ast – 9:23 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Biyombo dunk off Chris Paul feed. #Suns up 16-10. – 9:22 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Nice ovation for Bismack Biyombo. Has already made himself a fan favorite. – 9:21 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Biyombo first off bench. #Suns – 9:21 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Jrue Holiday decided to not worry about his touch and just threw that dunk DOWN with his left hand.

And then made a ridiculous defensive play on the other. Wow. – 9:16 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm There are not many guards that just take a few shoulder bumps on the chest from Jrue Holiday, but Davion Mitchell just stood his ground and stripped Holiday. Impressive stuff from the rookie. – 9:04 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski Forgot to note that with his third assist of the game Khris Middleton passed Sam Cassell for No. 6 on the all-time #Bucks assist list. He now has 2,271. – 8:54 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Jrue Holiday is still searching for his touch. Just missed another easy one. – 8:24 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski With his third 3-pointer, the #Bucks Khris Middleton is now No. 93 all-time in made threes with 1,142. He passed Kevin Martin. – 8:05 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski Khris Middleton has hit 6 of his first 7 shots and has 14 points for the #Bucks. Jrue Holiday has 13 on 5 of 12 shooting. Milwaukee up 59-51 near the close of the first half. – 8:00 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski Jrue Holiday is 3-for-10 from the field to start this one. Jordan Nwora has eight points off the bench. #Bucks – 7:52 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski #Bucks up 47-42 with 4:22 to go in the first half. Harrison Barnes has 12 points for the #Kings, Khris Middleton has 11. – 7:52 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm After one quarter, the Kings lead, 35-27. Middleton with 9, Nwora with 8, Holiday with 7.

Advanced Stats

OffRtg: 112.5

DefRtg: 145.8

Net Rtg: -33.3

ORB%: 14.3%

DRB%: 64.3% – 7:35 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski The #Bucks have gotten pretty good and dropping in some buzzer beaters. Khris Middleton does it again and the #Kings lead 35-27 after one. – 7:33 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm When Khris Middleton went to the bench with 5:54 left in the first quarter, the Bucks trailed, 19-14. Now with Jrue Holiday going to the bench with 3:02 left in Q1, the Bucks trail 28-17.

Defense is going to need to get a lot better tonight. – 7:26 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski #Kings up 12-10 on the #Bucks in the opening minutes of the first quarter. Khris Middleton has five points. – 7:16 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Khris Middleton hits a 3 on the Bucks’ first offensive possession and this game is tied at 3. – 7:12 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia Giannis is listed as doubtful on the injury report with knee soreness and is not on the floor for his usual pairing with Khris Middleton for warmups – 5:03 PM