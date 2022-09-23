Daily Sports Smile: Jermaine Kearse visits childhood military base alongside Falcons, Seahawks

Jaylon Thompson, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Former Seattle Seahawks receiver Jermaine Kearse was all smiles as he returned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The U.S. military base was once his childhood home as his father, David, was a sergeant first class in the Army.

On Tuesday, Kearse made a special appearance alongside the Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons. Both teams toured the base and watched an Air Force and Army enlistment. They also took part in the Infantryman Badge Training exercise and got an inside look at AH-64E Apache helicopters.

The Falcons had 10 players in attendance including starters Lorenzo Carter, Richie Grant, Chris Lindstrom and Olamide Zaccheaus. Kearse led the Seahawks contingent consisting of current players and notable team alumni.

Each wanted to show their support for the troops. Over the years, Kearse has made several trips to the military base to give back. Alongside his 15 to 1 Foundation, Kearse is making a difference in helping military youth through educational opportunities and community outreach.

"(JBLM) has a really special place in my heart and I wanted to give back," Kearse said when discussing the military base in 2016. "I want to help them find what they're passionate about, what they want to do in the future and help them take the steps to get to those dreams in any way that I can."

After the Panthers answered with a TD of their own, the Seahawks went back ahead 14-7 on a 63-TD pass to Jermaine Kearse (15) in the second quarter.
Kearse started his foundation in 2015. He grew up in Lakewood, Wash and attended the University of Washington. In five seasons with the Seahawks, Kearse hauled in 153 receptions for 2,109 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Fans still remember his contributions in Seattle. One of his biggest moments was a 23-yard touchdown in Super Bowl 48 against the Denver Broncos.

The players were appreciative of the visit. They enjoyed getting to interact with the troops and thank them for their service.

"I’m definitely thankful for them and it’s an honor to have them on our side," Falcons defensive back Mike Ford told Fox 5 Atlanta reporter Justin Felder.

Carter echoed his teammate’s excitement after a fun day.

"It was an easy choice to come out here and hang out with them," Carter said. "They showed us some cool stuff while we were out here."

The Falcons and Seahawks will play Sunday at Lumen Field. Both teams are looking to rebound after tough losses last week. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Daily Sports Smile: Jermaine Kearse visits childhood military base

