‘The Daily Social Distancing Show With Trevor Noah’ Is Almost Famous, Avoids Twitter Hack

Twitter was scrambling today to contain the fallout from a major embarrassment, as the accounts of such prominent people as Bill Gates, Joe Biden, Jeff Bezos and Barack Obama all were victimized by a bitcoin scam that promised the unwary a chance to double their money.

Fortunately, Trevor Noah somehow avoided the hack to his account, even though he’s famous. “Maybe the second round,” he joked.

Luckily, President Donald Trump’s Twitter account was also left alone. But if a hack were to happen, “The only way to know is if the spelling was correct,” Noah said.

To combat its bitcoin problem, Twitter temporarily disabled the tweets from anyone with a verified account, the fabled blue checkmark. “I had to resort to drastic measures,” Noah said. Which consisted of yelling out the window to Anna Kendrick.





