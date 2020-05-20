‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Says Donald Trump “Has Basically Turned The Presidency Into An Episode Of ‘Jack*ss'”

Click here to read the full article.

Trevor Noah took a trip inside the presidential mind on Tuesday’s The Daily Show, and it wasn’t pretty.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Trying to follow Donald Trump’s logic for taking the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine despite the FDA’s recommendations to the contrary, Noah suggested that “maybe he’s just distracting people.”

More from Deadline

From what, you ask?

“The inspector general story,” suggested Noah. “Or from all the coronavirus deaths.”

Trump claims he’s taking hydroxychloroquine, but let’s remember: it’s not what goes into his mouth that makes him an a**hole, it’s what comes out. pic.twitter.com/CM0xcm0g12 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 20, 2020





Whatever the case, “Trump,” said Noah, “has basically turned the presidency into an episode of ‘Jack*ss.’ They gotta throw that [content] warning up before every press conference.”

Why? “Trump is either taking a dangerous, ineffective drug, or he’s lying about doing it just for the lulls. Either way, people are worried.”

From fast food to hydroxychloroquine, “at this point,” asks Noah, “what unhealthy thing isn’t Donald Trump doing?”

Even Fox News was concerned, which of course prompted a “counterpunch” from the tweeter-in-chief.

“Fox News,” said Trump, “is no longer the same. We miss the great Roger Ailes. You have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before. Looking for a new outlet!

Story continues

.@FoxNews is no longer the same. We miss the great Roger Ailes. You have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before. Looking for a new outlet! https://t.co/jXxsF0flUM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020





Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.