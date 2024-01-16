‘The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah Says “I Told You We’d Beat John Oliver If He Wasn’t In Our Category”, Thanks Jon Stewart & Jen Flanz After Winning Late-Night Emmy

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah was somewhat of a surprise winner for the main late-night Emmy.

But it was made slightly easier after Last Week Tonight with John Oliver was moved out of the Outstanding Talk Series category (he won Scripted Variety Series).

Noah, who left The Daily Show more than a year ago, accepted the award.

He thanked a litany of his former team, as well as Jon Stewart, who was also in the category with The Problem with Jon Stewart, for bringing him to The Daily Show, as well as showrunner Jen Flanz, “this woman rode with me through the trenches”.

“I told you we’d beat John Oliver if he wasn’t in our category. We did it, we got rid of John Oliver. This story has been so long, so crazy, so wonderful. I want to start by thanking the crazy Africans who followed me to this country, David Kibuuka and Joseph Opio, David Meyer, my partner in crime, the writers and the team, Roy Wood Jr. from the very beginning, Jordan Klepper, whose flight got canceled, showrunner Jen Flanz, this woman rode with me through the trenches, thank you so much to the team, to everyone who gave us an opportunity, and honestly, the person I always thank because he’s a crazy genius for thinking of it, Jon Stewart. Wherever you are my friend, thank you for calling me up and asking me to come and join you on this crazy journey,” said Noah.

The Daily Show beat The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Problem with Jon Stewart and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The Daily Show, when it was hosted by Jon Stewart, last won the main late-night Emmy in 2015, Stewart’s final season.

Elsewhere in late-night, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver won Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series.

Writers winning included Daniel O’Brien, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Seena Vali, Johnathan Appel, Ali Barthwell, Tim Carvell, Liz Hynes, Ryan Ken, Mark Kramer, Sofia Manfredi, Taylor Kay Phillips, Chrissy Shackelford and Oliver.

