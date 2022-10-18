‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Reveals ‘Saddest’ Part of Herschel Walker’s Fake Police Badge

Matt Wilstein
·2 min read
Comedy Central
Comedy Central

Before Trevor Noah officially signs off from The Daily Show later this year, he is the only nightly host airing new episodes this week. Which meant he was also the first host to get a crack at Herschel Walker for flashing a fake police badge at his one and only debate with Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) over the weekend.

After describing Walker as “closed-captioning’s worst nightmare,” Noah ran down some of the many controversies “swirling around” the candidate, from “his attack on absentee parents despite being one” to “his opposition to abortion despite allegedly paying for one.” All of this brought him to Walker’s attempt at “prop comedy” mid-debate as a way to address allegations that he has lied about being a member of law enforcement.

“I don’t know what’s crazier in this story,” the host said. “The fact that this man lied about being in law enforcement, or the fact that he pulled out a fake badge during a debate!” On top of that, Walker defended himself in an interview Monday morning by pushing back on the assertion by the National Sheriff’s Association that the “honorary” badge is purely symbolic.

“It almost makes me wonder, how many people has Herschel Walker arrested?” Noah asked. He also wondered if Walker uses a “World’s Best Dad” mug to prove he’s not an absentee father.

James Corden Banned From NYC Restaurant for His ‘Abusive’ Behavior

The “saddest part” of the story, he continued, is that “there are people who are going to believe that Herschel Walker was in law enforcement because he pulled out this badge.” During his time in America, the South African comedian explained, he has learned that if “people see it, they believe it.”

“But it’s honorary!” Noah added, comparing the badge to Taylor Swift’s honorary doctorate from NYU. “But you don’t see her in the operating room like, ‘Well, killed another one!’”

If there is an “upside” to this controversy, he said finally, it’s that Georgia voters don’t need to actually elect Walker to the U.S. Senate. “They can just give him a certificate that says ‘honorary senator,’” Noah joked. “He won’t know the difference!”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Surfer Bethany Hamilton Hopes to Show Kids How to 'Work Through' Their Fears in New Book

    Hamilton says her new book, Surfing Past Fear, gives both children and parents the tools they need to have a meaningful conversation about fear

  • Debate moderator goes for viral for saying no-show Herschel Walker ‘represented by empty podium’

    ‘Herschel Walker refused to show up because he is not ready to represent Georgia,’ tweeted Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock’s campaign

  • Panthers send Robbie Anderson to locker room midgame after sideline spat with coach

    Are Anderson's days with the Panthers numbered?

  • Carrie Underwood's Sons Blow Her Kisses During First Concert of New Tour: 'My Sweet Boys'

    “My sweet boys came to see their mommy’s first show!” the eight-time Grammy Award winner posted Monday on Instagram after kicking off her Denim & Rhinestones Tour

  • McCallum not conceding in Surrey, B.C., considering judicial recount of vote: party

    SURREY, B.C. — Mayor Doug McCallum's political party says he's not conceding the election in Surrey, B.C. The Safe Surrey Coalition says in a statement that with less than a 1,000-vote difference from his challenger, Brenda Locke, McCallum won't accept defeat "at this point in time." The statement says the party's legal advisers are reviewing the Local Elections Act, which outlines laws around requesting a judicial recount. Unofficial results from the City of Surrey show Locke clinched the victo

  • Longtime Vancouver defenceman Kevin Bieksa to sign one-day deal to retire as Canuck

    VANCOUVER — Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday. The move will also be celebrated by the team when the Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks that night. Bieksa spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL (2005-06 to 2014-15) with Vancouver, which drafted him in the fifth round (151st overall) in the 2001 draft. He spent the final three years of his career with the Ducks, having last playe

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Nick Nurse says Juancho Hernangomez will be in the Raptors' rotation

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse provides an injury update, how roles will be defined in Toronto's offence and why Juancho Hernangomez will be in the team's rotation to begin the season.