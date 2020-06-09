‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ Returns From Two-Week Hiatus With Extended One-Hour Episode

Click here to read the full article.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah continues to expand – returning after a two-week hiatus with an extended one-hour episode.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Comedy Central series will return at 11 tonight, June 8, with guests including Black Visions Collective organizer Miski Noor and Super Bowl champion and NFL Players Coalition co-founder Anquan Boldin.

More from Deadline

It is the latest move to extend the show past its previous 30-minute form. It started airing 45-minute episodes from April 27, amid the global pandemic. The South African comedian told Deadline last month that he wanted to expand the show to incorporate more global news but not at the expense of domestic news.

Noah, one of the few late-night talk show hosts of color, likely will have lots to say on the hourlong special, coming the day before the funeral of George Floyd, whose killing sparked a social uprising in the country.

How Late-Night Covered A Momentous Week: Emotions, Empathy & Honesty

During his hiatus, Noah delivered a powerful speech online about Floyd’s death and the protests that followed. “Try to imagine how it must feel for Black Americans when they watch themselves being looted every single day,” said Noah. “Because that’s fundamentally what’s happening in America. Police in America are looting Black bodies. And I know someone might think that’s an extreme phrase, but it’s not.”

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is exec produced and showrun by Jen Flanz with Noah and Jill Katz as Executive Producers.

Story continues

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.