'The Daily Show' Mocks Trump's Endless Lawyer Rotation With Ode To Hit '90s Song

“The Daily Show” paid musical tribute Thursday to former President Donald Trump’s previous lawyers amid reports that he’s having a hard time finding more to represent him.

The Trevor Noah-hosted show decided the Trump lawyer count has become hard to keep track of and used a famous line from Lou Bega’s “Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of…)” as a soundtrack for the growing number.

The Washington Post reported this week that Trump is in a “scramble” to find “seasoned lawyers” in the wake of a recent FBI raid at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The former president called the story “as usual, FAKE NEWS” in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

“I already have excellent and experienced lawyers - am very happy with them,” Trump posted. “This is highly political prosecutorial misconduct, I have not been charged with anything and, most importantly, I did nothing wrong. Thank you!”

The president recently tapped former federal prosecutors James Trusty and Evan Corcoran to represent him following the FBI raid earlier this month. The search was part of an investigation into whether Trump mishandled classified documents.

Other lawyers representing Trump amid ongoing investigations include attorney and former One America News host Christina Bobb, attorney Alina Habba, attorney Lindsey Halligan and former federal prosecutor John Rowley, The Washington Post noted.

You can watch the “Daily Show” clip below.

