'Daily Show' Looks Back At Trump’s ‘Cozy Relationship’ With White Supremacists

President Donald Trump’s refusal to condemn white supremacists before and throughout his presidency is examined in a video released by “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Friday.

The segment, which garnered more than 600,000 views in its first 24 hours online, looks back at Trump’s “cozy relationship with supremacists,” per its YouTube description.

Roy Wood Jr., a correspondent for the Comedy Central program, notes in the bit how Trump is “famous for being quick with an insult” with his attacks on reporters, senators and even his own supporters to their faces.

But “he’s been strangely reluctant to call out” white supremacists ― says Wood Jr. — recalling Trump’s failure to immediately denounce the endorsement of former KKK leader David Duke, his claim about “very fine people on both sides” at the deadly 2017 Charlottesville rally and his call for the neo-fascist Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” during the 2020 election presidential debate.

“Of all Donald Trump’s scandals, supporting white supremacists should have been the easiest to avoid,” says Wood Jr.

Check out the video here:

Continue reading on HuffPost