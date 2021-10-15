‘Daily Show’ Hits ‘Freedom’-Fighters At Fox News With A New Nickname

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Thursday debuted a new nickname for the Fox News personalities who have railed against President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate with references to World War II.

The conservative network’s hosts and guests were dubbed a “Band of Bullshitters” in the bit.

The spoof trailer shows the conservative network’s guests and hosts — including prime-time anchors Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson — likening the battle against the mandate to “our generation’s World War II” and praising holdouts as heroic and brave.

But it’s cut with this text:

“In the 1940s, America stormed the beaches to unseat a genocidal dictator. Now their descendants are waging a new, equally heroic war... against a life-saving vaccine. This winter, meet a new Band of Brothers fighting totalitarianism from the studios of Fox News. Band of Bullshitters, Freedom is Contagious.”

Watch the video here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...