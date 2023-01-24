'Daily Show' Guest Host Wanda Sykes Sparks Joy With Marie Kondo Crack On Biden Docs

“The Daily Show” guest host Wanda Sykes on Monday mocked President Joe Biden over the developing discovery of yet more classified documents at his Delaware home.

The FBI is now “just decluttering Biden’s house for him,” she joked. “They’re like Marie Kondo going around his rooms like, ‘This list of spies does not spark joy.’”

Sykes also had the perfect explanation for former President Donald Trump’s weird eulogy for Diamond of MAGA duo Diamond and Silk.

Watch the video here:

