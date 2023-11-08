'Daily Show' Guest Host Sarah Silverman Spots 'Crazy' 2024 Danger To Trump & Biden

“Daily Show” guest host Sarah Silverman said there’s a poll even more worrying than the one showing President Joe Biden trailing Donald Trump in five swing states.

It’s a poll that shows independent challenger and anti-vax conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. peeling away support from both Biden and Trump with 24% of the vote.

“On one hand, it could be historic. America could set the record for hiring the world’s oldest nepo baby,” the comic/actor said. “On the other hand, this guy is crazy ― and he’s not like Trump crazy, where it’s obvious right away. I mean, as soon as you see Trump, you’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, I know this, this is a broken man.’”

Kennedy, she said, is boring ― so some of his craziest comments go unnoticed.

See more in her Tuesday night monologue: