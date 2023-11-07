'Daily Show' Guest Host Sarah Silverman Has 3 Blunt Questions For Trump Under Oath

“Daily Show” guest host Sarah Silverman said Donald Trump’s civil fraud lawsuit in New York City represents a missed opportunity.

Trump took the stand on Monday, attacking prosecutors with his long and rambling answers and drawing rebukes from the judge, who warned the former president and current 2024 Republican candidate that the testimony was not a political rally.

Prosecutors tried to ask Trump about his financial statements, but Silverman said that’s not what she would’ve done.

“If I had Donald Trump under oath, I wouldn’t be wasting time asking about financial statements. This is my chance to find out the answers to every question I’ve had about him ever,” she said, then offered three examples: “Is there a Melania clone? Is there a pee tape? If you had to do a ‘Sophie’s Choice’ with one of your adult sons, would it be both?”

