‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Michael Kosta Sums Up House GOP With 1 Withering Word

“The Daily Show” correspondent Michael Kosta continued his week as guest host with a mocking look at the chaos continuing to engulf the House GOP.

It’s a “clusterfuck,” he said.

Actually, Republicans’ failure to replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as House speaker is the “biggest clusterfuck outside the Middle East,” Kosta joked.

And Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) failure to win the first vote for the gavel provided even more comedy fodder.

Watch Kosta’s full monologue here:

