‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Desi Lydic Reveals Why She’s Nervous About Tucker Carlson

Lee Moran
‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Desi Lydic Reveals Why She’s Nervous About Tucker Carlson

“The Daily Show” guest host Desi Lydic explained on Monday why she’s “glad” but “also a little nervous” about Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News.

“You know? It’s like after Papa John got fired. You just knew he was out there somewhere working on a pizza that gives you even worse diarrhea,” she joked.

“Tucker’s firing is going to leave a huge white power vacuum at Fox,” Lydic added in a monologue peppered with gags about the conservative personality.

Watch the video here:

Related...