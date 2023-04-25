‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Desi Lydic Reveals Why She’s Nervous About Tucker Carlson

“The Daily Show” guest host Desi Lydic explained on Monday why she’s “glad” but “also a little nervous” about Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News.

“You know? It’s like after Papa John got fired. You just knew he was out there somewhere working on a pizza that gives you even worse diarrhea,” she joked.

“Tucker’s firing is going to leave a huge white power vacuum at Fox,” Lydic added in a monologue peppered with gags about the conservative personality.

Watch the video here:

Related...