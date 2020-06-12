‘The Daily Show’ Calls for Canada to Invade America With PSA and Online Petition

Comedy Central

On Thursday night, The Daily Show’s team of correspondents spoofed the incredibly cringeworthy “I Take Responsibility” (for Racism) Hollywood PSA that was rudely foisted upon us like a U2 album with one of their own.

Only theirs was a bit...different.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“What if I told you about a country in crisis…a country ravaged by disease…where the economy has collapsed…where soldiers patrol the streets…a government gasses its own people…and the lines to vote are longer than the bathroom line at Coachella. Now, what if I told you that that country is America?” Roy Wood Jr., Jaboukie Young-White, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic and Dulcé Sloan announced in PSA-style unison.

Hollywood Celebs ‘Take Responsibility’ for Racism in Incredibly Cringeworthy PSA

Ice Cube’s Long, Disturbing History of Anti-Semitism

They continued: “Admit it: America is a failed state. America needs a return to democracy. And if it’s one thing America knows, it’s when a country needs democracy you invade it. It’s time for someone to invade the United States—specifically, Canada.”

“Please invade us…we’re not asking for a donation, we’re asking for an invasion,” they added. “And to my fellow Americans, why would we not want Canada to invade us? We’ll still have racism, but it will be polite. Canadian racism…with a smile!”

The coterie of comics mentioned how jealous they are of Canada’s “functioning healthcare system” and that “We did great under our last black president. We’re willing to try yours!” before throwing to an image of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in blackface.

Viewers were then directed to a website—www.invadeuscanada.com—where people can go to a sign an online petition requesting that they “want Canada to invade the United States and restore democracy.”

Comedy Central

As of writing, it has been signed by over 12,000 people.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Story continues

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.