‘Daily Show’ Breaks Down Rudy Giuliani’s Drunk, Sweaty Downfall

Matt Wilstein
·2 min read
Comedy Central
Comedy Central

Hot on the heels of Rudy Giuliani’s “apparently inebriated” cameo at the Jan. 6 committee hearing and “documusical” about his exploits premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival, The Daily Show is giving the man formerly misidentified as “America’s Mayor” its official biopic treatment.

In “The Dailyshowography of Rudy Giuliani: Oozing Greatness,” which will premiere on Comedy Central Tuesday night, The Daily Show follows its in-depth examinations of Lindsey Graham (“Married to the Game”), Chris Cuomo (“Epic News Bro”) and other political luminaries by diving into Giuliani’s not-so-illustrious past.

The piece covers everything from Giuliani’s early ambitions to become a priest—he “almost became a man of the cloth, as opposed to a man of sweaty handkerchiefs”—to that “super gross time he married his second cousin.”

It also reveals that “hyping a crowd to storm a government building” was a campaign strategy that Giuliani used all the way back during his first run for New York City mayor and lays out how he pioneered some of the “most iconic anti-crime tactics” of his era.

‘Joker 2’ Can’t Possibly Be as Bad as the Hellish Rudy Giuliani ‘Docu-Musical’

Following a brief detour that explains how he used the 9/11 attacks to ride his newfound relevance all the way to an unsuccessful run for president seven years later, the piece concludes with a longer look at just how he ended becoming Donald Trump’s closest and possibly last friend—and why his insistence that he’s never shared a drink with Prince Andrew is demonstrably false.

“It was a win-win friendship,” the narrator states. “Trump gave Rudy the power he was longing for, and Rudy made Trump look attractive by comparison.”

Jimmy Kimmel Goes to Town on ‘Inebriated’ Giuliani’s Election-Night Scheme

Whether he’s “standing tall through 9/11” or has a “blood alcohol level of 9.11,” the piece concludes, “Rudy Giuliani is a born leader, making his mark wherever he goes—one that no stain remover can ever take away.”

