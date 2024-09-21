Daily rushes for 3 scores, passes for 2 more, to lead Army over Rice 37-14

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Bryson Daily ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more to lead Army over Rice 37-14 on Saturday.

Daily had already run for two scores and passed for two by halftime, accounting for 207 of Army's 272 yards offense in the opening half. The Black Knights (3-0, 2-0 American) came in as the nation's rushing leader at 390 yards per game and finished with 288 against Rice.

Daily dove over the line on fourth down for a 2-yard score and a 21-0 lead, to cap a drive that began with a blocked field goal. Andon Thomas' interception at the 50 led to Daily's 17-yard scoring pass to Casey Reynolds for a 28-0 halftime lead.

Daily rushed for 145 yards and passed for 107. He found Noah Short deep over the middle for the game's first points with a 41-yard TD.

Army has won seven straight dating to last season.

E.J. Warner was 28-of-43 passing for 235 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Owls (1-3, 0-1). Matt Sykes and Christian Francisco had the TD grabs. The Owls rushed for just 41 yards.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

The Associated Press