New daily record for migrant Channel crossings in 2023

More than 800 migrants crossed the Channel on Saturday, breaking the record for the number of arrivals on a single day this year.

Border Force officers are now on alert for a surge in small boat crossings this week after provisional Home Office data showed that some 872 migrants crossed on Saturday in just 15 boats.

It surpassed this year’s previous high of 756 migrants on August 10 and took the total for this year to 20,973, still about 20 per cent below the total at the same point last year. It is also below the previous daily record of 1,295 on August 22 last year.

However, with the forecast showing continued hot, sunny and still weather over at least the next five days, Border Force and ministers are expecting a succession of “red” days when hundreds of migrants attempt the crossing. The second and third highest daily totals were set last September, at 1,160 and 1,150.

People smugglers have also adapted their tactics in face of a doubling of the number of French officers and gendarmes on the northern French beaches to 800.

The gangs have increased the number of migrants in each boat and launch them simultaneously to ensure at least some get through by stretching the French police resources.

In August, some 5,369 migrants made the journey in 102 boats, an average of about 53 migrants per vessel. That is the highest monthly figure per boat on record.

The second highest average of 52 was recorded in July when 3,299 people made the journey in 63 boats. The third highest average of 49 was reached in June when 78 boats carried 3,823 people in a month.

As many as 1,172 crossed the Channel last week

Pictures from the Channel show increasingly precarious boats being sent into one of the world’s most dangerous shipping lanes as human smugglers continue to show a disregard for life.

Dozens of people are packed into one tiny dinghy as they sit on the sides, back and front of the boat, many with their legs dangling in the sea.

The crossing is increasingly precarious with dozens of people are packed into one tiny dinghy as they sit on the sides - PA/Gareth Fuller

Saturday’s arrivals mean 1,172 people made the journey last week with crossings recorded on just two out of six days, after 300 migrants arrived on Tuesday. Earlier this month, six people died after a boat carrying around 60 migrants towards the UK capsized in the middle of the Channel.

Ministers have taken heart from the data from August which showed the numbers of crossings were 40 per cent down on August last year.

Although this year’s weather has been more variable with more storms, rain and wind, the Albanians who accounted for a quarter of last year’s record 45,755 migrant crossings have been reduced to a fraction of that. Ministers believe the deterrent of a fast-track deportation deal with Albania has played a part.

An increase in Channel migrants from Afghanistan, India and Turkey has not yet compensated for the decline in the Albanians, according to the provisional data.

