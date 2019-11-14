Daily Podcast: Raptors rotation continues to shine against Blazers

Welcome to But First, Sports, a daily Yahoo Sports Canada podcast that gives you a full update from the previous evening’s biggest sports stories every weekday morning. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

On this morning’s show:

The Toronto Raptors continue to impress on the road without some of their biggest names thanks to some big performances from across the roster. Plus, the Toronto Maple Leafs continue to struggle with the same key boards in an all-too-familiar loss to the New York Islanders.

Topics:

Pascal Siakam continues to grow with one of the best starts in team history

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson proves he belongs in the regular rotation

Terence Davis contributes 30+ meaningful minutes

Maple Leafs get rude welcome to Long Island

Special teams continue to set the Leafs back

Andrew Wiggins has another huge game for Minnesota

Blue Jays rumours from the GM Meetings

