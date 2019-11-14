Daily Podcast: Raptors rotation continues to shine against Blazers

Andrew Zuber

Welcome to But First, Sports, a daily Yahoo Sports Canada podcast that gives you a full update from the previous evening’s biggest sports stories every weekday morning. Find the show on iTunesSpotify, and Google Podcasts.

On this morning’s show:

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The Toronto Raptors continue to impress on the road without some of their biggest names thanks to some big performances from across the roster. Plus, the Toronto Maple Leafs continue to struggle with the same key boards in an all-too-familiar loss to the New York Islanders.

Topics:

  • Pascal Siakam continues to grow with one of the best starts in team history

  • Rondae Hollis-Jefferson proves he belongs in the regular rotation

  • Terence Davis contributes 30+ meaningful minutes

  • Maple Leafs get rude welcome to Long Island

  • Special teams continue to set the Leafs back

  • Andrew Wiggins has another huge game for Minnesota

  • Blue Jays rumours from the GM Meetings

Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet have stepped up in a big way after the major injuries in the Toronto Raptors rotation.
Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet have stepped up in a big way after the major injuries in the Toronto Raptors rotation.

More Raptors coverage from Yahoo Sports

What to Read Next

Back