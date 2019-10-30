But First, Sports Podcast: Ovechkin gives the Maple Leafs some advice and a loss
Host Andrew Zuber is joined by Justin Cuthbert to talk about the Toronto Maple Leafs loss to the Washington Capitals, and Alexander Ovechkin’s thoughts on what the Leafs core needs to do to win the Stanley Cup.
Topics:
Did Ovechkin spark a turnaround in play for the Maple Leafs
Do the Leafs need to show more toughness
Jake Muzzin health concerns / Travis Dermott’s minutes
Washington Nationals force Game 7 of the World Series
Bianca Andreescu gets ready for her second WTA Finals match
The Toronto Raptors prepare for the Detroit Pistons
