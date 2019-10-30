But First, Sports Podcast: Ovechkin gives the Maple Leafs some advice and a loss

Welcome to But First, Sports, a daily Yahoo Sports Canada podcast that gives you a full update from the previous evening’s biggest sports stories every weekday morning. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

Host Andrew Zuber is joined by Justin Cuthbert to talk about the Toronto Maple Leafs loss to the Washington Capitals, and Alexander Ovechkin’s thoughts on what the Leafs core needs to do to win the Stanley Cup.

Topics:

Did Ovechkin spark a turnaround in play for the Maple Leafs

Do the Leafs need to show more toughness

Jake Muzzin health concerns / Travis Dermott’s minutes

Washington Nationals force Game 7 of the World Series

Bianca Andreescu gets ready for her second WTA Finals match

The Toronto Raptors prepare for the Detroit Pistons

