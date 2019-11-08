Daily Podcast: Maple Leafs heating up before road trip

Welcome to But First, Sports, a daily Yahoo Sports Canada podcast that gives you a full update from the previous evening’s biggest sports stories every weekday morning. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

On this morning’s show:

The Toronto Maple Leafs won their third straight game with an OT victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Sarah Jenkins gives a look at how the team is feeling and how different the pressure is when you’re playing in Toronto.

Topics:

Maple Leafs back on track. Were expectations out of hand initially?

How much of the low-scoring play recently has been by design.

Why is William Nylander so divisive in the fan base?

Impressions of Mike Babcock from someone in their early 20s.

Raptors start road trip.

Wolfpack sign “LeBron James of rugby.”

How can anybody not like William Nylander?

