Daily Podcast: Maple Leafs do just enough against Kings
Welcome to But First, Sports, a daily Yahoo Sports Canada podcast that gives you a full update from the previous evening’s biggest sports stories every weekday morning. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.
On this morning’s show:
The Toronto Maple Leafs did just enough to get themselves two points against a struggling Los Angeles Kings team. Justin Cuthbert gives his view on why the Leafs can’t seem to hit top gear and what the ceiling might be for some of the lesser-heralded players.
Topics:
Leafs do just enough to beat Kings. Are they ‘playing down’ to lower competition?
Big nights from Alex Kerfoot and Travis Dermott
Zdeno Chara gets an ovation in an unexpected place
The New York Islanders win their 10th straight
Nick Nurse says Pascal Siakam “hasn’t been very smart” with his foul issues
LeBron posts his 3rd straight triple-double as Lakers move to 6-1
