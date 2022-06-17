Daily Paper Releases Second Edition of "A Love for Humanity" Collection

Amsterdam-based label Daily Paper has released the second edition of its "A Love for Humanity" initiative with a limited-edition T-shirt designed in collaboration with humanitarian Yohanna Alem. The release sees all proceeds donated to two charities, Restore the Motherland NGO and Asmlash Grant Foundation, with an aim to raise funds to support global migration issues.

"Giving back to the motherland is integrated in the Daily Paper DNA. From facilitating the building of football courts, a skate park and organizing pop-ups across the African continent, to partnering up with NGOs that stand close to our heart. Our aim is always to unite diasporas around the world," says Daily Paper's co-founder Abderrahmane Trabsini in a press release.

The title of the initiative "A Love for Humanity" acts as a reminder that love is stronger than everything, something which really resonated with Alem and marked the basis of the collaboration. "This T-shirt shows a mother and her child fleeing with nothing more than what they could grab, not knowing where they will end up or if they will ever return. The crayons are significant as it is the tool I wanted to use to show the purity and simplicity in the message," Alem adds.

Retailing for $62 USD, the "A Love for Humanity" T-shirt is available for purchase from Daily Paper’s website.

