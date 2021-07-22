The Daily Money: Mortgage loans based on debt-to-income ratio; Social Security advice

Good morning, it's Nathan wishing you a happy Thursday!

I know there's a lot of disagreement out there about COVID travel policies, but one thing I think we can all agree on is that you shouldn't pretend to be your spouse in an attempt to board a plane.

On to our ...

💡 INSIGHT OF THE DAY: If you're looking to buy a home, most mortgage lenders historically won't lend to you if you're debt-to-income ratio will be more than about 38%. But for certain types of mortgages, that figure can actually rise as high as 58%. To calculate that figure, add up all your monthly payments on debt, including the potential mortgage, and divide it by your monthly income.

📰 And here are more stories you won't want to miss :

1. Social Security only covers 40% of retirement on average. Here are some tips on how to make up the difference.

2. Are businesses allowed to ask you if you're vaccinated? In a word, yes. They can ask you for proof, too.

3. Bought a muffin recently from Walmart or 7-Eleven? It might be subject to a recall blamed on listeria contamination.

4. What a windfall! After returning from space flight, Jeff Bezos announced he's donating $100 million each to chef José Andrés and CNN commentator Van Jones.

5. Taco Bell is giving away free Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Tacos on Thursday: The promotion is tied to the Milwaukee Bucks' victory over the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.

If you were a Suns fan, would you still indulge? I would. But that's easy for me to say since I was cheering for the Bucks.

--@NathanBomey

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mortgage loans based on debt-to-income ratio; Social Security advice