The Daily Money: Good news on inflation; in vitro fertilization path hard for LGBTQ+

Today’s CPI report shows that annual increase in inflation has fallen and is now at the lowest level in more than two years.

Inflation slowed for an 11th straight month in May as grocery price increases eased again and gas more than reversed the previous month’s rise.

Overall, consumer prices increased 4% from a year earlier, down from 4.9% in April and a 40-year high of 9.1% last June, according to the Labor Department’s consumer price index. That’s the smallest yearly increase since March 2021. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.1% following a 0.4% increase in April.

Rent again was the biggest driver of inflation, though the increase has slowed somewhat. Rent picked up 0.5% for the third straight month, down from a string of stronger gains. Annually, rent was up 8.7%, down marginally from the previous month. Economists expect rent increases to ease substantially, based on new leases, but that shift has been slow to filter through to existing leases.

‘Still a lot of hurdles': For LGBTQ+ couples, the path to in vitro fertilization is harder

IVF and other fertility treatments are expensive for most people who want children. But LGBTQ+ couples face even higher financial barriers, advocates say, because state laws and insurance policies can make it more difficult for them to receive fertility coverage. The restrictions make an already pricey process more daunting for LGBTQ+ couples who tend to earn less yet may face the added expenses of needing sperm donors, egg donors, surrogates or gestational carriers.

"We don't want special treatment. We just want the same benefits as a heterosexual couple," said Dr. Mark Leondires, medical director of Illume Fertility and founder of Gay Parents To Be, a resource for LGBTQ+ couples.

