The Daily Money: Ex-Fed chief wins Nobel Prize and how zip code affects Medicare prices

It's Medora Lee with the Daily Money headlines to start the week off in the know.

If you're off for Indigenous People's Day, take some time to read why former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke won the Nobel Prize in economics.

Did you know he studied the Great Depression to learn how bank failures led to economic devastation? Before, people thought bank collapses were a result, not a cause, of economic downturns. He used that as the basis for revitalizing the American economy after the 2007-2008 financial crisis.

Douglas W. Diamond at University of Chicago and Philip H. Dybvig at Washington University in St. Louis were also recognized in the revolutionary research.

Jerome Powell, call them.

How much for Medicare prescriptions? It depends on where you live

It's that time again for seniors to look at their healthcare needs. There are a lot of plans to price and consider, but who knew you should also think about where you live?

It's true. Someone with a chronic condition can end up paying thousands more just based on where they live. New data from the Medicare startup Chapter shows the cost of prescriptions can vary widely from one state to another and even from one zip code to another.

Aside from that, here are the basics of Medicare that you should know to prepare for the open enrollment that begins Oct. 15: When does Medicare open enrollment take place? Here's what to know when picking your plan.

📰 More stories you shouldn't miss 📰

Black gold, Texas tea. Oil, that is, is out. White gold, Nevada mines. Lithium that is, is in. The gold rush is back, but this time the focus is on "white gold" lithium – a major player in the world's shift toward green energy.

Where you live can determine what you pay for gas. As major oil-producing countries plan to slash production, U.S. gas prices may rise again, with some states potentially feeling the brunt more than others.

Texas Pete is really North Carolina Pete? Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit over product being made in North Carolina.

Story continues

🍔 Today's Menu 🍔

We have sweet and salty and now we also have tart and salty. This Limone pizza recipe is perfect for those Meyer lemons just coming into season.

About The Daily Money

Each weekday, The Daily Money delivers the best consumer news from USA TODAY. We break down financial news and provide the TLDR version: how decisions by the Federal Reserve, government and companies impact you.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nobel Prize in economics awarded, Medicare considerations and more