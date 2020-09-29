Daily Mail and General Trust plc's (LON:DMGT) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Daily Mail and General Trust's (LON:DMGT) recent performance, when its stock has declined 4.1% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Daily Mail and General Trust's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

View our latest analysis for Daily Mail and General Trust

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Daily Mail and General Trust is:

13% = UK£140m ÷ UK£1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2020).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.13 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Daily Mail and General Trust's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

At first glance, Daily Mail and General Trust seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 6.4% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, Daily Mail and General Trust was able to see a decent growth of 9.8% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared Daily Mail and General Trust's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 3.5%.

past-earnings-growth More

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is DMGT fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Daily Mail and General Trust Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Daily Mail and General Trust has a low three-year median payout ratio of 13%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 87% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Additionally, Daily Mail and General Trust has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 78% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 7.9% over the same period.

Story continues