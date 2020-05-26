Daily Harvest Has Unveiled Plant-Based Ice Cream, So It's OK to Eat the Whole Pint

Photo credit: Daily Harvest

Daily Harvest is known for its healthy frozen smoothies that simply require you to add a liquid, blend, and drink. Now the brand has stepped into the ice cream game with four flavors that are so good you won’t believe that they’re plant-based.

The new ice creams are free of dairy, gums, and refined sugars. The each start with an organic coconut base that is mixed with a minimal list of ingredients, such as organic maple syrup, vanilla bean powder, strawberry puree, and 100% unsweetened dark chocolate.

Skeptical about healthy ice cream? I had the opportunity to taste all four flavors before the launch, and my only regret is that I shared the pints with my fiancé. They’re so creamy and naturally sweet, and they taste fresh as opposed to the artificial stuff you find in some containers. My favorite flavor is the Chocolate + Ooey, Gooey Midnight Fudge, but the Vanilla + Salted, Swirled Black Sesame, Strawberry + Rich, Rippled Berry Compote, and Mint + Dark, Melty Cacao Chips all get 5 out of 5 stars from me.

Chocolate + Ooey, Gooey Midnight Fudge: tastes like sea salt chocolate ganache

Vanilla + Salted, Swirled Black Sesame: tastes like vanilla bean with creamy sesame cookie

Strawberry + Rich, Rippled Berry Compote: tastes like summer strawberries with a berry swirl

Mint + Dark, Melty Cacao Chips: tastes like fresh mint with deep, dark chocolate chips

Each pint has three servings, but good luck sticking to that. Daily Harvest recommends taking the ice cream out of the freezer 10 minutes before eating, but I didn’t have any trouble diving in spoon first right away.

You can order the Daily Harvest organic coconut cream-based ice cream flavors on its website beginning on May 26. Each pint starts at $8.99 (yes, we know it’s on the pricier side, but trust me, it’s worth it).

Kiss your typical ice cream brand goodbye, because these scoops make you feel good about indulging in dessert every night.

