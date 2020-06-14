Daily coronavirus deaths falls below 40 for first time since lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Westfield Stratford in east London see the Coronavirus measures in place before reopening tomorrow - John Nguyen

The number of daily deaths from coronavirus has dropped below 40 for the first time since lockdown was introduced.

The 36 deaths announced today by the Department for Health and Social Care is the lowest total recorded since 22 March, where the death toll reached 35.

At its peak the virus claimed 1,172 lives in the UK over a 24-hour period in April, amid “draconian” measures to keep the rate of infection down.

The UK’s current death toll still remains the highest in Europe, as at least 41,698 people have lost their lives to the epidemic.

Despite death counts on a Sunday being lower due to a reporting lag, today’s total is less than half of last Sunday.

The data spikes again later in the week, as more deaths are recorded of those who have tested positive for Covid-19.

While NHS England recorded only 27 hospitals today, Wales and Scotland reported only three and one respectively.

Northern Ireland reported now deaths following several weeks of low figures.

From tomorrow, England begins its next step on the long exit from lockdown as retail shops are able to open for the first time in 13 weeks.

Boris Johnson said that people should be able to “shop with confidence” as stores work to make themselves Covid-proof.

In a visit to the Westfield shopping centre in London, the Prime Minister said falling figures had given the Government “more margin for manoeuvre” in easing social distantancing.

Mr Johnson added that “probably” fewer than one in 1,000 people now had the virus, meaning chances of coming into contact with someone who is infected was getting more remote.