Daily Caller Trolls Biden With 'Star Wars' Meme That Backfires Badly

A far-right website attempted to troll President Joe Biden’s speech on Thursday with a “Star Wars” meme — only to basically be told, “these aren’t the memes you’re looking for.”

On Friday, the Daily Caller posted a mock-up movie poster for a fake “Star Wars” film called “The Rise Of Brandon,” a parody of “The Rise Of Skywalker.”

BREAKING: Disney+ just released the poster for their newest star wars series pic.twitter.com/rHLJGJSx5G — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 2, 2022

Although the photo was meant to make Biden look malevolent and own the libs, there was a problem: The fake movie poster substitutes Biden (aka “Brandon”) for Luke Skywalker, the hero of the whole series.

Naturally, Twitter blue-checkers were happy to mock the Daily Caller’s failed mockery.

Siri, show me a poor understanding of both insults and Star Wars https://t.co/jgmCI8Anem — Nathan Boonstra, MD (@PedsGeekMD) September 2, 2022

sorry is this supposed to be a dunk? i can't tell https://t.co/z6vhUY8MjE — hannah gais (@hannahgais) September 2, 2022

Imagine comparing POTUS to Luke Skywalker thinking that's a slam..



Like the rise of Skywalker was villainous.. https://t.co/iM8ZPJwtaN — Shannon in Ohio 4 (@ShannonFreshour) September 2, 2022

Incredible self-owns by a pro-MAGA "news" site:



1. Visual framing make Biden look cooler



2. They're replacing the word "Skywalker," making Biden the hero



3. They've chosen the weakest movie in the #StarWars saga to parody -- so literally any alternative title sounds better https://t.co/hwLPi9vVfX — Chris Taylor (@FutureBoy) September 2, 2022

I remain puzzled by the right's strategy of making Joe Biden seem cool. https://t.co/PEu63klprm — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) September 2, 2022

Even the White House’s deputy press secretary joined in on the dunk fest.

Meanwhile, some people took the Daily Caller to task for missed opportunities.

"A New Dope" was right there but go ahead and keep making Dark Brandon seem cool https://t.co/tJDhmf7wRK — Dan Nguyen ... (@dancow) September 2, 2022

my favorite thing about the GOP forever not understanding Star Wars is that it would have been so easy to take this photo of Biden and make him the bad guy but they went with.... "the rise of Brandon" https://t.co/7A6bsFH2QR — maura quint (@behindyourback) September 2, 2022

Revenge of the Brandon would have made more sense because you're replacing Sith but here you're replacing Skywalker and why am I even doing this https://t.co/ddEHHL0agh — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) September 2, 2022

And other people just thought it sounded like a great movie idea.

So, Biden is like Darth Vader?



But instead of enslaving entire civilizations to build planet killing war machines, he provides education, healthcare, and cleans up the environment...?



Uhhh... Yes.



I'd pay $3.99 to watch it. https://t.co/xmOfZMzO7A — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) September 2, 2022

Already better than Episode IX! https://t.co/Xh2FwsXIss — Mary Gay Scanlon (@marygayscanlon) September 2, 2022

