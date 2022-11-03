Daily Briefing: Is the US on a 'path to chaos'?

Nicole Fallert, USA TODAY
President Joe Biden warned that the United States is “on a path to chaos” amid growing fears of political violence. Also in the news: Benjamin Netanyahu is on track to return as Israel's prime minister and the Astros achieved a no-hitter against the Phillies in World Series Game 4.

Here's Thursday's top news.

Biden hones in on election deniers in pre-midterms speech

Days before the midterm elections, President Joe Biden reminded Americans that candidates are running for every level of office – for Congress, governor, attorney general, secretary of state – who refuse to commit to accepting the election results if they lose. Read more

The takeaway: Biden reiterated that the United States is “on a path to chaos” amid growing fears of political violence.

  • What's dividing people so much? The economy may be the issue weighing most heavily on voters’ minds, but topics such as abortion, critical race theory and LGBTQ rights are shaping political contests.

  • 2020 is still a flashpointAttorneys waging election challenges for then-President Donald Trump have singled out Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as potentially vital to blocking certification of the 2020 election for Biden.

  • ''Extreme'' candidates: Last night's fiery debate in New Hampshire displayed yet another tight race that could determine whether Republicans or Democrats prevail in the Senate.

👉 Here's a round-up of midterm elections coverage from USA TODAY:

Poll workers hang signs warning against election fraud outside a polling station during early voting ahead of the US midterm elections in Los Angeles, California, on November 1, 2022.
Netanyahu poised to form Israel's most right-wing government

Benjamin Netanyahu is on track to return as Israel's prime minister with early returns showing his right-religious bloc in the lead after Tuesday's election. It would be a triumph for Nentanyahu and his Likud-led government that consists of the ultra-Orthodox parties, United Torah Judaism and Shas, as well as the far-right Religious Zionism party. The Religious Zionism party is expected to play a crucial role in Netanyahu's government and receive senior ministry portfolios. The party is known for its anti-LGBTQ policies and hateful rhetoric against Arab-Israelis and Palestinians, and could also affect Israel’s relations with the U.S., its most important ally. Read more

Likud party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to polling station during Israeli elections in Jerusalem, on Nov. 1, 2022.
More news to know now

The next legal battle over race and education has already begun

A majority of Supreme Court justices indicated this week that they are skeptical of race-based efforts to foster diversity on American campuses. But experts say the fight over race and education won't stop if the nation's highest court ends affirmative action as it is understood today. In fact, legal battles over what may come next are already playing out in federal courts across the country. The outcome of the Supreme Court's litigation could provide a roadmap for how schools and universities respond if the high court rules against Harvard College and the University of North Carolina, both of which consider race as one of many factors in their admissions. Read more

Hate speech spikes on Twitter after Musk takeover

A new study by Montclair State University revealed a spike in hate speech on Twitter since Elon Musk's acquisition of the platform last week. Researchers for the study found that the number of hate tweets nearly quadrupled from the 84 tweets an hour in the week leading up to Musk's takeover on Oct 27. Musk says Twitter will not allow anyone who has been kicked off the site to return until it sets up procedures on how to do that — a process that will take at least a few weeks. That would mean people banned from the site for violating Twitter's rules for harassment, violence, or election and COVID-related misinformation will not be able to return before next Tuesday’s midterm elections. Read more

Twitter said in January 2021: After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them – specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter – we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.
A World Series no-hitter?!

The Houston Astros became the second team in baseball history Wednesday night to pitch a no-hitter in the World Series, in their 5-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Astros may have all of the momentum now, and even the favorable pitching matchups the remainder of the World Series, but with the Series tied at 2-games apiece, they want to hold off on the revelry until they win two more games for the title. Read more

Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier helped his team no-hit the Phillies, disappearing 94-mph fastball, striking out nine batters, and retiring the last 11 batters he faced.
📷 Photo of the day: Ukrainians endure rolling blackouts 📷

The European Union and other Western allies, including the U.S, Japan and Britain, will provide more than $25 million to cover Ukraine's urgent energy needs, the Ukraine Energy Ministry said in a statement. The country's energy infrastructure has been battered in recent weeks by Russian missile and drone strikes. Rolling blackouts have become a way of life, and engineers are constantly repairing damaged equipment. Read more

Click here for more photos of scenes from Ukraine.

People ride a bus as street lights are off in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Rolling blackouts are increasing across Ukraine as the government rushes to stabilize the energy grid and repair the system ahead of winter.
One more thing

&quot;The Christmas Princess&quot; by Mariah Carey and Michaela Angela Davis
Associated Press contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Midterms, Israel, Elon Musk, Parkland, Pelosi, Affirmative Action, World Series: Daily Briefing

