The Daily Beast’s OBSESSED

with Kevin Fallon

Everything we can’t stop loving, hating, and thinking about this week in pop culture.

This week:

Rent: Live but, uh, not actually live.

The greatest celebrity baby shower there ever was.

Everything you need to know about a very strong Sundance Film Festival.

Ariana Grande’s tattoo mishap.

The one episode of TV you need to watch this week.





Rent: Live Literally Breaks a Leg...And Our Hearts

There have been nearly 525,600 minutes in the year since Fox announced that it would be producing a live version of Rent, and yet not one was spent thinking, “Hey, maybe we should cast an understudy.”

In a jaw-dropping turn of events to anyone who has projectiled their voice box directly from their throat while screeching the Maureen riffs of “Take Me or Leave Me” at the cast after-party for their junior year production of Guys and Dolls, Rent: Live did not go live Sunday night. Star Brennin Hunt, who played Roger, broke his ankle during the last moments of the big event’s dress rehearsal, condemning the suave rocker to a wheelchair. That meant an inability to scale the show’s iconic scaffolding set, and therefore also meant that the majority of the telecast would have to be the taped dress rehearsal.

This is apparently the contingency producers have always had in place should sound go out and rehearsal footage need to be swapped in to keep the telecast moving. (Did you know this apparently happened for 10 seconds during Grease Live? I did not! I feel hoodwinked!) This, it should not need to be said, made for a depressingly lame show. It wasn’t until the last scenes of the telecast that Fox swapped the dress rehearsal footage for the cast performing live, with Hunt’s foot in a cast.

The show came alive at that moment. Because it was actually live! You know why insufferable theatre people go on and on (and on and on) about how there’s no feeling like going live on stage? Because it’s true! That’s what we wanted from Rent: Live...for it to actually be, I dunno...live? Riffing on the iconic “Seasons of Love” lyric, The New York Times review headline says it all: “How Do You Measure a Show You Were Never Meant to See?”

Of course, this is Rent. You’d be a monster if you didn’t weep uncontrollably as Brandon Victor Dixon sang the “I’ll Cover You” reprise, or swoon over the adorkable Jordan Fisher as Mark. And the original Broadway cast joining the Fox stars for the live finale is the kind of moment specifically engineered to emotionally destroy me.

Also, it is the year 2019 and it is time we all paid due attention to the fact that Vanessa Hudgens is, in fact, a superstar. Where so much of the taped telecast suffered from the cast marking their vocals to save their energy, our icon of princess switching delivered the kind of barn-burning, go-for-broke performance worthy of musical theatre’s greatest mooing role.

These live musicals have developed a reputation for “hate watching,” but this time it felt different. Rent means a lot to people. That this musical, tackling these issues, was going to be airing live across the country mattered. We—or, at least I—genuinely wanted it to be spectacular. What a disappointment.

The Housewives Throw a Baby Shower

View photos

The Real Housewives, as in all of them, threw the Grand Poobah of Bravo, Andy Cohen, a baby shower in Los Angeles. In 2003, the Oscars united 58 living past winners of an Academy Award for acting on stage for the 75th anniversary of the ceremony. It was the most prestigious gathering of artists possibly ever, and one of the most impressive cultural moments we’ve had. This is my version of that.