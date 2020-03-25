A daily bath linked to lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease, study finds

The bath has to be a daily occurrence. (Getty Images)

Just in case you needed another excuse to add a nice relaxing bath to your daily routine, there’s a new study touting the benefits.

The research published online in the journal Heart found that regular baths are linked to a lower risk of death from heart disease and stroke.

The more frequently you jump in the tub the better, too.

A daily bath seems to be the most effective at warding off unwanted cardiovascular diseases and even one or two baths a day won’t be as effective.

It’s not all good news for bath-lovers, though.

Sudden deaths associated with hot baths are “relatively common” in Japan, where the study took place.

Despite this, there are plenty of health benefits to a regular dip, which range from better sleep quality to better overall health.

Plus, let’s not forget that running a bath is one of the first things many of us tend to do when feeling stressed or anxious.

In order to conduct the study, the researchers called on participants at The Japan Public Health Center and tracked the behaviours of 61,000 adults between the ages of 45 and 59-years-old.

The study has been a long time in the making, too, having started 30 years ago in 1990.

In 1990, the participants filled in a detailed questionnaire about their lifestyle habits, including: exercise, diet, alcohol intake, weight (BMI); average sleep duration; and medical history and current medicines use.

Each participant was monitored until death or completion of the study.

During the monitoring period, 2097 cases of cardiovascular disease occurred: 275 heart attacks, 53 sudden cardiac deaths and 1769 strokes.

The researchers took out any underlying factors and found that a daily hot bath was associated with a 28% lower overall risk of cardiovascular disease and participants were 26% less likely to die from a stroke.

It’s suggested that in order to have this positive impact the water needs to be warm or hot to lower cardiovascular disease risks, but the temperature didn’t seem to matter for stroke risk.

It’s also worth noting that typical Japanese bathing sees people submerge themselves to shoulder height, which is likely to have a critical impact on the study.

According to the research, the reason for the lower risk of cardiovascular disease is because the effect a bath has on the heart isn’t dissimilar to the effect exercise has on it.

It’s important to make sure you’re paying attention to how hot the bath is, though.

“There can be no doubt about the potential dangers of bathing in hot water, and the occurrence of death from this increases with age, as well as with the temperature of the water.” Dr Andrew Felix Burden explains.