Daigo Genji Announced Its First Cleared Japanese Power Contract Using Straight-Through-Processing

Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daigo Genji, an independent multi asset advisory firm that offers state of the art trading technology coupled with 24-hour execution and clearing on major commodities exchanges, is pleased to announce that it has executed the first trade of the Japanese Power option contract that has been cleared via Straight-Through-Processing (STP).



Takauji Sakamoro, Chief Operational Officer at Daigo Genji, said: “Daigo Genji, as a multi asset advisory firm in the commodities markets, understands the value customers place on the speed, clarity and confidence that STP clearing can offer. We have been majorly rewarded for being open minded and investing in the customers’ initiatives and low-touch technology by having available STP for this product before anyone else. We have managed to build our business, not by just being the best advisory services firm available in the financial space, but also by continuously bringing new innovative strategies and tools to our customers in order to deliver the best results. The fact that we have an STP solution for cleared Japanese Power Contracts up and running demonstrates the success of that strategy.”

Straight-Through Processing (STP) enables the entire trade process for capital market and payment transactions to be conducted electronically, without the need for re-keying or manual intervention, a process that significantly helps to speed up the transaction processing time.

The trade was conducted via Asian Energy Clearing Solution (AECS), which is available for both small individual customers and for institutional customers. AECS is an open standard, non-discriminatory regulatory body, with an industry-owned and governed infrastructure which establishes Straight Through Processing, integrating all participating execution and clearing venues.

About Daigo Genji

Daigo Genji is an independent multi asset advisory firm that offers state of the art trading technology coupled with 24-hour execution and clearing on major commodities and multi asset exchanges throughout the Asia Pacific Region. Daigo Genji is providing a full range of trading services to commercial, institutional and individual customers. Daigo Genji is a privately held company with directors that forged their expertise in the commodity markets in the last 30 years and that remain committed to the continued growth of the company and the leadership within the industry.

https://daigo-genji.com/

Haruto Yuki

+81-905-5530-236

