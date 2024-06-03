Daichi Kamada: Crystal Palace book medical for Japan star as summer transfer business accelerates

Daichi Kamada is set for a medical at Crystal Palace this week.

Palace are closing in on a move to sign the Japan midfielder on a free transfer from Lazio.

Kamada worked with Palace manager Oliver Glasner at Eintracht Frankfurt, where they won the Europa League together in 2022, and the Eagles are stepping up a summer recruitment drive.

Palace are also closing in on the £14million signing of 20-year-old Morocco centre-back Chadi Riad from Barcelona.

After keeping hold of sporting director Dougie Freedman amid interest from Newcastle, Palace are pressing ahead with plans to strengthen their squad for next season.

They are also interested in a move for Jude Bellingham’s younger brother Jobe, who plays for Sunderland.

Kamada is set to leave Lazio after talks over a new contract broke down.

Glasner alerted sporting director Dougie Freedman to the 27-year-old, who registered an impressive 73 goal contributions in 179 appearances for Eintracht between 2017 and 2023.

Kamada was reportedly tracked by AC Milan, Inter, Roma and Napoli last summer but instead joined Lazio and made 29 Serie A appearances this season.

He will be expected to compete with Eberechi Eze for game-time in attacking midfield.