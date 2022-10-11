Dahmer’ Overtakes ‘Bridgerton’ as Netflix’s Second-Most Popular English-Language Show of All Time

In its third week atop the Netflix Top 10, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” has become the streamer’s second most popular English-language series of all time. With 701.4 million hours viewed, the fictionalized (and heavily criticized) story about the infamous serial killer is topped only by “Stranger Things 4,” which has notched 1.35 billion viewing hours.

The limited series from Ryan Murphy and starring Evan Peters as the notorious murderer has been steadily dominating Netflix’s charts following its Sept. 21 release. Last week, the controversy-riddled show cracked the Most Popular List of English shows in ninth place after just 12 days with 496.05 million hours viewed.

Netflix’s Most Popular List tallies each title’s viewing hours within the first 28 days of release. Depending on how viewership stacks up for “Dahmer” next week, the series could topple “Stranger Things 4’s” record (though it would have to nearly double its total viewership in the next seven days). The top 5 shows in the Most Popular List English list are rounded out by “Bridgerton” Season 2, “Bridgerton” Season 1 and “Stranger Things 3.”

Other notable entires on the top 10 English-language TV shows during the week of Oct. 3 through 9 include “Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes: Limited Series,” from documentarian Joe Berlinger, Mike Flanagan’s “The Midnight Club” Season 1 and “Bling Empire” Season 3, which debuted on the chart in second (31.4 million hours viewed), fourth (18.8 million hours viewed) and fifth (15.2 million hours viewed) upon their release, respectively.

On the English films side, “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” which Murphy also produced along with Jason Blum, debuted at No. 2 with 35.4 million hours viewed. The adaptation of Stephen King’s novella of the same name stars Jaeden Martell, Donald Sutherland and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

