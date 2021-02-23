Daft Punk announce split after 28 years

Mark Savage - BBC music reporter
·8 min read
Daft Punk
The band won a Grammy for album of the year in 2014

Daft Punk, who were responsible for some of the most influential dance tracks of all time, have announced their retirement after nearly 30 years.

The duo broke the news in a typically-enigmatic video, titled Epilogue.

In the clip, musicians Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, dressed in their iconic robot costumes, bid each other farewell in the desert, before one of them self-destructed.

The band's longtime publicist confirmed the split to the BBC.

Formed in Paris in 1993, the group brought the French underground house scene into the charts with hits like One More Time, Da Funk and Around The World.

Their debut album, Homework, is considered a landmark in dance music; while they scored a worldwide hit in 2013 with the retro-disco single Get Lucky, featuring Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers.

The song was taken from their most recent record, Random Access Memories, which won the Grammy for album of the year in 2014.

Since then, the band have kept a relatively low profile - although they collaborated with R&B star The Weeknd on two tracks, Starboy and I Feel It Coming, in 2016.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XkeIwhKIi84

Famously publicity-shy, the musicians were seldom seen in public without their robot headgear, and used processed, computerised vocals on almost all of their biggest hits.

"We're not performers, we're not models - it would not be enjoyable for humanity to see our features," de Homem-Christo once told Rolling Stone magazine, "but the robots are exciting to people."

As they called time on their career, dozens of artists recognised Daft Punk's impact on dance music.

"Eternally grateful," wrote Christine and the Queens on Twitter. "Thank you Daft Punk for everything! We will miss you!" added Swedish DJ Alesso.

"Thankful to be a part of the journey," said The Weeknd on his Instagram Story.

Daft Punk
Daft Punk

Bangalter and de Homem-Christo met at school in Paris, and began making music together as teenagers alongside Laurent Brancowicz - later of the indie band Phoenix.

Originally called Darlin', the trio released some incredibly basic garage rock songs on a UK compilation album, Shimmies In Super 8, in 1993.

A review in Melody Maker called the music "a daft punky thrash" - indirectly christening the band's second incarnation.

Pretty soon, they had abandoned rock for dance music. A subsequent Darlin' song called Untitled 18 sampled David Bowie's Starman and marked their first experimentation with robotic vocals.

Bidding war

A year later, they passed a cassette of their music to Stuart MacMillan, co-founder of the Scottish techno label Soma, at a rave in Disneyland Paris. On it was the first official Daft Punk song - The New Wave, an uncompromising techno assault on the senses which Soma released in 1994.

But it was Da Funk's infectiously zany mix of G-funk and acid house that really put them on the map.

Originally pressed in a limited run of 2,000 12-inch records, it was virtually ignored until The Chemical Brothers started playing it in their DJ sets. By the end of 1995, it had sold 30,000 copies and as voted song of the year by French club magazine Soda.

A record label bidding war ensued, with the band eventually signing to Virgin Records and releasing Homework - recorded in Bangalter's bedroom - in 1996.

There was something cartoonish about the band's early singles that compensated for the anonymity of the men behind them. It was an idea compounded by Michel Gondry's mesmerising video for Around The World, where every instrument is represented by a groups of dancers (skeletons represent the guitar line, mummies act out the drum pattern and synchronised swimmers are the synths).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7exajMfNiFQ

It took three years for the band to record a follow-up, during which time Bangalter also scored a major hit - Music Sounds Better with You - with his side project Stardust.

Discovery, released in 2001, was almost wilfully anti-cool, steeped in references to 70s disco and 80s crooners. At one point it even samples Barry Manilow's Who's Been Sleeping in My Bed.

But the band chopped, spliced, filtered and filleted those sounds to create audacious new songs, with a sense of fun and showmanship that dance music often lacks. If you can listen to the ridiculous guitar arpeggios of Aerodynamic or the party-starting chants of Crescendolls without cracking a smile, they seemed to be saying, maybe it's you who's the robot.

The album's most enduring song, however, is Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger.

Based entirely around Edwin Birdsong's Cola Bottle Baby, a forgotten 70s funk track, it adds a simple vocal line ("Work it harder, make it better / Do it faster, makes us stronger") that is twisted and manipulated in increasingly inventive ways until it's barely recognisable as anything but signal noise.

Kanye West later lifted the track and used it as the basis for his own song, Stronger. Daft Punk were unaware of the sample until they heard it on the radio in Los Angeles.

"The DJ had made an edit of our song at the beginning and then it turned into his song," de Homem-Christo told Billboard in 2007.

"Our song had a good sound, but when he put Kanye's record on, the sound was really fat. It sounds really big. It's not a collaboration in the studio, but the vibe of the music we do separately connected in what he did with the song."

Another four years passed before the release of their third and least essential album, Human After All, after which they wrote the soundtrack to Disney's sci-fi sequel Tron: Legacy.

Daft Punk in 1995
A rare photo of the band from 1995, before they adopted their masks. Guy-Manuel is on the left, with Thomas on the right

They returned to form with 2013's Random Access Memories - a lush, opulent tribute to the music they grew up with, recorded entirely on live instruments, and featuring guest appearances from Chic's Nile Rodgers, Muppets composer Paul Williams and disco innovator Giorgio Moroder, who narrated his own life story over nine minutes of interlocking dance grooves.

The album, which cost more than a million dollars to make, was preceded by the hit single Get Lucky. Speaking to NPR, Bangalter said the song represented the record's theme of connecting the past, present and future of dance music.

"It was somehow maybe a child's dream to possibly one day be able to make music with one of the musicians we really love," he explained.

"So Get Lucky is really about this encounter between Nile [Rodgers] and also Pharrell Williams, [who] we've been friends with and which we've worked with in the past, but about really teaming up and getting outside of our home studio and really reaching out to other musicians and performers and making music and having fun in the studio making music together."

The album brought the duo to a whole new audience, but now it also appears to be a full stop. The end point in their disco odyssey.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DuDX6wNfjqc

The video announcing their split was based on an excerpt from their 2006 film Electroma.

As one of the robot bodies disintegrated, a caption appeared stating "1993 - 2021". The clip closed with one of the musicians walking into the sunset, accompanied by the song Touch, including the choral refrain: "Hold on. If love is the answer you're home."

Tributes from the stars

The band's publicist Kathryn Frazier offered no explanation for the break-up - but fans flooded social media with tributes.

French media tracking service Visibrain said there were 27 tweets posted every second about the band on Monday afternoon.

Pharrell Williams was among them, simply posting the phrase: "Forever legends".

"Daft Punk left the game with a flawless legacy. I would say enviable but impossibly unattainable is more appropriate," said Mark Ronson.

Producer Erol Alkan wrote, "Respect to Thomas and Guy-Man. Farewell"; while Dutch DJ Don Diablo thanked the duo "for inspiring me to make music when I was a kid".

"THE greatest to EVER do it," said UK dance act Disclosure. "Words can't describe the inspiration & knowledge we gained from listening to the 2 robots over the years. Wishing them nothing but good energy & positivity for the future."

"As a French producer its hard to describe the huge impact Daft Punk had on my life, my music and career," added DJ/producer Habstrakt. "Thank you for forever changing the landscape of music."

"Daft Punk's Discovery album was critical to my development." said Maurice Peebles, editor-in-chief of Complex magazine. "[It] opened up an entire universe I didn't know existed. forever grateful."

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.

Latest Stories

  • Leafs-slaying Zamboni driver David Ayres is getting a Disney movie

    The Zamboni-driving "EBUG" who famously came in and beat the Leafs last year will be the subject of a Disney movie based on the wild story.

  • Cam Newton shuns retirement talk: 'There aren't 32 guys better than me'

    "Hell yes," Newton said about a potential return to New England.

  • Wizards win 5th straight, hold off Lakers 127-124 in OT

    Bradley Beal scored six of his 33 points in overtime, and the Wizards extended their longest winning streak in three years with a 127-124 victory over the slumping Lakers.

  • Watch live Champions League, EPL and Serie A with free trial

    It's an exciting week ahead as the second week of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League kicks off, along with Premier League and Serie A action.

  • Mariners CEO resigns after 'inappropriate' comments at speaking engagement

    Kevin Mather's tenure with the Mariners is over after 25 years.

  • Aaron Rodgers to guest host 10 episodes of 'Jeopardy!' in April

    Shailene Woodley confirmed to Jimmy Fallon on Monday night that she is in fact engaged to Aaron Rodgers.

  • Palat, Stamkos, Hedman help Lightning beat Hurricanes 4-2

    Ondrej Palat snapped a tie 8:04 into the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Monday night.

  • Vanessa Bryant slams Meek Mill for 'extremely insensitive' lyric referencing Kobe

    "This lacks respect and tact."

  • Artemi Panarin takes leave from Rangers, denies allegations from Russian news outlet

    Artemi Panarin has been outspoken in his opposition of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

  • Colts' Pittman Jr. won't give up No. 11 to Carson Wentz, who is totally fine with it

    Carson Wentz is apparently totally fine with finding a new jersey number.

  • Coyotes rally from 3 goals down to beat Ducks 4-3

    Christian Dvorak scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in a testy game Monday night.

  • Are the Raptors back? It sure looks that way

    After a bumpy start to the season, the red-hot Toronto Raptors seem to have finally hit their stride.

  • Stocks climb as experts eye $28B per year in sports bets

    Stocks are heating up as investors await the legalization of single-sports gambling in Canada.

  • J.D. Martinez arrives at Red Sox camp in tipsy Tom Brady shirt

    2021 goals: Be like the GOAT.

  • Nurse happy for Finch, the latest Raptors assistant to earn NBA head coach job

    Four months after he lost Nate Bjorkgren to the Indiana Pacers, Nick Nurse finds himself short an assistant coach once again.

  • Pujols' wife backtracks after writing about his upcoming 'last season' in baseball

    Pujols is entering the final year of the historic, backloaded contract he signed with the Angels in 2011.

  • Jazz set records for 3s in 132-110 rout of Hornets

    The Jazz made a franchise record 28 3pt FGs as they defeated the Hornets, 132-110, in Utah.

  • Leafs' Jake Muzzin out after suffering broken facial bone on play vs. Canadiens

    The Maple Leafs' defensive depth will be tested for the first time this season.

  • The year of the underdog and an early look at NFC/AFC Title odds

    Underdogs reigned supreme in 2020, will they keep it up next year?

  • Analysis: The NBA's East has a standings logjam to deal with

    This is a bizarre season for the NBA in a bizarre time for the world. Most of those who must attend the All-Star Game don’t seem particularly excited by those plans. Arenas are somewhere between almost empty and totally empty because of virus protocols. Game schedules are typically known months in advance; nobody knows what the second week of March looks like yet. All of this is most unusual. There is, however, one constant. The Eastern Conference standings are a mess. Spending any time trying to figure how the East is going to shake out would be a futile undertaking, because it’s clear that the teams themselves have no idea. Miami won the East last season and has spent zero days over .500 this season. Milwaukee — the NBA’s best regular-season team in each of the past two seasons, a team with two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo — just had a streak of five consecutive losses. Every team in the East has had at least one three-game losing streak; 11 of those 15 teams have had multiple three-game slides and the season isn’t even half over. If all that wasn’t enough, the Western Conference is dominating its friends from the other half of the league. The West is winning 57% of its games against the East. That’s on pace to be the biggest margin since the West won 58.4% in 2014-15 — and virtually assures that the West will win the regular-season series versus the East for the 21st time in the last 22 seasons. The East won four consecutive years against the West from 1995-96 through 1998-99; the only season in which the East beat the West since was 2008-09. By now, that's to be expected. Having only three teams better than one game above .500, two months into the season, that's the big surprise out of the East. Philadelphia (20-11) and Brooklyn (20-12) sit atop the East, and Milwaukee (18-13) is right in their shadow. That’s where the ridiculously tight traffic jam starts, with the next 10 teams — Indiana, Toronto, Boston, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, Atlanta, Orlando and Washington — all within 3 1/2 games of each other. Some offer a very simple explanation. “I see a lot of inconsistent teams in the East,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “And we’re one of them.” That being said, there are signs that some teams are figuring it out. Brooklyn just went 5-0 on a West road trip, playing most of those games without Kevin Durant. Toronto started 7-12; the Raptors are 9-3 since. The Bulls and the Heat have already won more games in February than they did in January. The Wizards beat the reigning champion Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night for a fifth consecutive victory, meaning they're 5-0 since starting 6-17. And the Knicks — this is true and amazing — have a chance at their first winning calendar month since going 8-7 in November 2017. “We’re striving to become a 48-minute team,” said Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, who has already made a sizable impact in his first couple months in New York. “We’ve got a long way to go.” The good news is that there’s a lot of time left. Teams will get their second-half schedules finalized by the NBA this week. Everyone, even those going to Atlanta for the one-day All-Star events on March 7, will get a little bit of a much-needed break after a very hectic first couple months of the season. The trade deadline on March 25 will be interesting, since with the play-in tournament happening this year — and 20 teams essentially going to the post-season, even if four will be eliminated in very short order — more teams than usual will technically be in the playoff race. Put simply, there’s a long way to go. And that means there’s plenty of time for this East logjam to break up a little. “Anybody that can find some consistency and reliability quicker can find some separation in the standings, but right now that there is not separation,” Spoelstra said. “So, what I see is opportunity.” ___ Tim Reynolds is a national basketball writer for The Associated Press. Write to him at treynolds(at)ap.org ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press