‘Daft’ energy rules are wrecking British manufacturing, says Ratcliffe

INEOS Group chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe also attacked the “hostile” attitude of the Government and the competition watchdog towards enterprise and growth - REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has claimed “daft” energy policy decisions are threatening the UK’s manufacturing base in his latest blast of criticism at the Government.

The billionaire behind chemicals giant Ineos called on ministers to back fracking and new nuclear reactors as he warned that the high cost of energy was a threat to inward investment.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Sir Jim also questioned why businesses would currently invest in the UK, comparing it to the US and China where huge government subsidies are being showered on energy companies.

His remarks came just a day after he had separately attacked what he called the “increasingly hostile” attitude of the Government and the competition watchdog towards enterprise and growth.

Speaking at the launch of his book, Grit, Rigour & Humour: The Ineos Story, at an event in London on Wednesday evening, Sir Jim said his conversations with ministers about solving energy issues had been “frustrating”.

In comments that were first reported by Bloomberg, he said: “The UK has made some daft decisions in nuclear.

“Competitive energy is critically important if you want to continue to have people investing in your manufacturing base.

“And if you don’t invest in the manufacturing base, it slowly dwindles away and dies.”

He said the majority of Ineos’ profits now come from the US, where Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act has introduced a plethora of generous subsidies for green energy firms.

Sir Jim said: “There has to be reasons to invest in the UK.

“You can think of the reasons you might invest in America and you can think of the reasons you might invest in China, but what are the reasons you would invest in the UK?”

The billionaire, who is in the race to buy Manchester United Football Club, had only a day earlier criticised a decision by the “aggressive” Competition and Markets Authority for blocking Ineos’ $1bn (£790m) takeover of a concrete additives business owned by Swiss rival Sika.

He claimed the move was “yet another example” that the regulator and Government were stymying British businesses.

In a statement on Tuesday, he added: “Add to this, the ridiculous North Sea windfall tax and continuing high energy costs and we are seeing a government that is driving business out of the UK.”

Responding to those comments, the Government insisted Britain was “open for business and has shown a clear strategy for UK manufacturing with a variety of schemes that ensure sectors from auto to aerospace, to low-carbon technologies have access to the funding, talent, and infrastructure they need”.

It is not the first time Sir Jim has bemoaned the high costs that energy-intensive businesses face in Britain.

He had previously said ministers should “cut the cost and industry will come”, and championed fracking as a way of bringing down manufacturing energy costs.

Even before the Ukraine crisis, wholesale electricity prices in Britain had been higher than much of Europe for several years, in large part owing to a move away from coal in favour of less polluting but more expensive sources of power.

The UK introduced extra carbon taxes – fees paid by a polluter for every tonne of carbon dioxide they emit – in 2013, to push electricity generators away from coal. Meanwhile, in the European Union, the price paid for carbon fell.

Story continues

It meant UK power generators paid an initial minimum £16 per tonne of carbon dioxide, encouraging them to swap coal-fired stations for lower-carbon natural gas, biomass, or move into wind power generation, while in the EU carbon costs at one point were as low as €2.75 (£2.41).

Britain’s higher charges have been a success in terms of cutting carbon emissions – with coal falling from more than 40pc of power to less than 1pc in around a decade – but the carbon taxes have added to wholesale electricity prices as generators were forced to charge more to cover their costs.

For example, in 2021, average electricity wholesale prices in Britain were £113 per MWh, compared to €96 per MWh in Germany.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.