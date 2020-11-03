Daddy Issues: Cinema hardly ever gets father-daughter duos right

If I asked you to name the daughter in Taken, could you? The 2008 action film appears on every list of “Best Father-Daughter Movies” – but most people wouldn’t be able to name her if Liam Neeson had a gun to their head. Having his beloved daughter brutally kidnapped into an Albanian sex ring makes a perfect excuse for showing off Bryan Mills’s “very particular set of skills”, but beyond providing a father with a saviour storyline, Kim (that’s her name, by the way) is irrelevant.

When it comes to father-daughter duos, it seems that cinema can’t deliver. Even in daughter-led films – as in 10 Things I Hate About You, Clueless and just about every other rom-com – dad is reduced to a single function: saying no. He is written as a simulacrum of authority; the role may as well be played by a moustachioed traffic cone.

When one role is fleshed out, the other almost always suffers. The characters of dad and daughter are never on equal footing; one invariably serves to bolster the other’s character arc. In fact, it is shocking how seldom the relationship has been explored in film. But as filmmakers continue to seek out new stories to tell, this previously sidelined familial tie is slowly creeping to the foreground.

On the Rocks is one such film. Simply for the fact that it shows a dad and his daughter hanging out, Sofia Coppola’s new movie stands out. The film follows Laura (played with all the enthusiasm of a soggy dish towel by Rashida Jones), an author living in a £3m New York loft with a “2016 Bernie” sticker slapped on the front door. At the behest of her gadabout father (Bill Murray), she embarks on a series of caviar-fuelled stakeouts to find out whether her husband is sleeping with his co-worker. As the film goes on, it becomes clear that the relationship on trial is actually the one with her father. Smuggled into this mild-mannered comedy is an exploration of this complex yet largely ignored familial bond.

There has been no shortage of mothers and daughters on screen. Even before Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf’s heartbreaking and relatable dressing room scene in Lady Bird (“I wish that you liked me”), there was a decent back catalogue of movies to dive into come Mother’s Day – Thirteen; Terms of Endearment; Steel Magnolias; Landline; I, Tonya; Mermaids. These films aren’t all matching outfits and dancing in the kitchen, but a sugar-coated portrayal of maternal love is nothing compared to the complex and messy reality of what it means to be a mother to a daughter, a daughter to a mother.

Fathers and sons too have received their fair share of screen time. The Godfather, The Road, Fences, Honey Boy, Boyhood, Beginners, Beautiful Boy; the list of worthwhile dad-son movies is long and expansive, spanning genres from throwaway action flicks to indie comedies and tear-jerking dramas.

Fathers and their daughters are typically afforded no such nuance. Historically, the relationship has been saddled with formulaic writing and lazy representation. Perhaps it’s no surprise, given how cinema has typically seen this particular familial bond as possessing neither the fierce intensity of a mother-daughter relationship, not the fraternal banter found in that between a father and son. Simply put: father and daughter relationships have just not been seen as interesting enough to deserve meaningful screen time.

