On Daddy Duty! Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Enjoy a Stroll in the City But Not Without their Masks (View Pics)

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur were clicked enjoying their Independence Day stroll in the city. The father-son duo was clicked by paparazzi while enjoying their walk and it was quite some time since we spotted them together. Putting safety above everything else, Saif prefered wearing a mask and ditto was the case for this little munchkin. They stepped out of their residential building and we wonder if the actor was heading to check on the pending work of his new apartment. Taimur Funny Memes Go Viral After Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan Announce Pregnancy, Memers Get Busy Cracking Jokes on His Popularity Being at Risk With Arrival of New Child.

It will take a couple of months before Saif and Kareena shift to their new residence. It's right opposite their current address and is just a bigger space. Considering the couple is expecting a new addition to their family, they were looking out for a bigger space and fortunately found one in the same locality. The apartment is currently getting renovated and it should take a while before it's ready for them to move-in.

Speaking about their decision to move in a new apartment, Saif in his earlier interaction with Mumbai Mirror said, "Our new home is being renovated, which is why I hop across to see how things are coming along and not because I feel cooped in. I’m enjoying this time with my family. My sister Soha and her husband Kunal (Kemmu) come over sometimes, as do my kids Sara and Ibrahim. My other sister, Saba, too, has moved to Mumbai. Only, mother (Sharmila Tagore) is in a rented apartment in Delhi because the lockdown happened while she was doing up her place. So now, even she is overseeing the renovation work there. She is a real trooper and never complains." Taimur Ali Khan Getting His Face Painted and Turning Into a Little Simba at Karan Johar’s twins, Yash and Roohi’s Birthday Bash Is Making Us Go AWW (View Pic).

Saif and Taimur Clicked in the City

Taimur and Saif Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Taimur meanwhile had a lovely Independence Day morning and Kareena gave us a peek into his celebration. His picture was cute and his video was adorable. Watch them on her Instagram account, just in case you haven't yet.