Daddy-Daughter Date Night! Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards

2021 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Amy Sussman/Getty Casie Baker and Machine Gun Kelly

It's a daddy-daughter date night!

At the American Music Awards on Sunday, Machine Gun Kelly arrived on the red carpet with his 12-year-old daughter Casie.

Casie wore a classic black cut-out gown alongside her dad, 31, who wore a silver-studded black long sleeve and black pants with a spiked choker.

Before walking off, the duo locked pinkies and kissed their thumbs as if they were making a promise to each other before laughing it off.

RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo and The Weeknd Lead 2021 American Music Awards Nominations: See the Full List!

Kelly shares Casie with ex Emma Cannon.

In June, the "Papercuts" singer shared a series of photos with his daughter on social media that showcased their sweet father-daughter bonding.

At the award show, which is hosted by rapper Cardi B, Kelly won favorite rock artist and is also set to present an award.

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Says She's Going 'Straight Home to Babies' After Hosting AMAs

Check out PEOPLE's full American Music Awards coverage to get the latest news on music's big night

The award show will feature performances by stars such as Silk Sonic who will open the show, Chlöe (from Chloe x Halle,) Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny with Tainy and Julieta Venegas, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition with New Kids on the Block, Diplo, Måneskin, Mickey Guyton, Tyler, the Creator, Walker Hayes, Zoe Wees and Jennifer Lopez.

The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.