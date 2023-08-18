My dad would be ‘turning in his grave’ over woke Snow White remake, says son of original’s director

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs became one of Disney's biggest hits - AFP

The son of the animator who directed the original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has condemned the studio’s “woke” remake of the classic film - saying it is “insulting” to the original work.

David Hand, whose father, also called David Hand, worked with Walt Disney to create the much-loved 1937 hit, said the pair would be “turning in their grave” as studio bosses “destroy” their creation.

Based on the 1812 Brothers Grimm fairytale, Snow White has become the latest in a string of Disney live-action “reimaginings” which sees old classics rewritten for modern audiences.

Changes include appearing to replace the seven dwarfs with “magical creatures” and suggestions the film - which boasts a song titled “Someday My Prince Will Come” - won’t be a love story.

Rachel Zegler, 22, who stars in the title role, sparked a furore last week after comments resurfaced of her calling the original version “extremely dated” and likening the prince’s behaviour to that of a “stalker”.

She also hinted at a complete overhaul of the story in which Snow White would become “a fantastic leader”.

“She’s not going to be saved by the prince and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love”, she said.

Young people ‘don’t know what they’re talking about’

Critics said women should not have to choose between career and a relationship and claimed “it is not anti-feminist to want to fall in love”.

Mr Hand, 91, who worked as a designer for Disney in the 1990s, told The Telegraph such views “misunderstand” the film.

He said a lot of younger people “have never seen the original” and “don’t know what they’re talking about”.

He said: “I mean, it’s a whole different concept, and I just totally disagree with it, and I know my dad and Walt would also very much disagree with it.”

“I think it’s pathetic that people feel that way... these are art forms in the world of film today.”

Mr Hand said the original film was done “with good taste when it was written... and I disagree with this whole new concept... but I know Disney’s getting into that mode.”

Disney ‘are just so radical now’

He also called it was a “disgrace” that Disney is “trying to do something new with something that was such a great success earlier.”

He added: “I’m afraid of what they’re going to do with the early films... their thoughts are just so radical now.

“They change the stories, they change the thought processes of the characters, they just aren’t the original stories anymore. They’re making up new woke things and I’m just not into any of that.

“I find it quite frankly, a bit insulting that they may have done with some of these classic films.

“There’s no respect for what Disney did and what my dad did... I think Walt and he would be turning in their graves.”

Urging studio bosses to focus on new ideas rather than focusing on remakes of older hits, he said they “shouldn’t be taking a classic and rewriting it in their own image. Pick on something else... create new characters, if you’re gonna do this, but don’t destroy or try to destroy something that is, that is a classic and is a beautiful piece.”

Mr Hand, who met Adriana Caselotti, who starred as Snow White in the original film, a number of times, said the actress would be “terrified” by suggestions her character wasn’t a feminist.

He said she was “very proud of her role in Snow White. So lovely... she lived that role for all her life.”

Appearing to respond to the criticism last week, Ms Zegler tweeted: “remember that you are loved unconditionally, no matter your mistakes, no matter your misunderstandings”.

The Telegraph has approached Disney for comment.

