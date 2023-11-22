Dad Tells Influencer Daughter, 15, She Can't Access Income Until 18 as Her Siblings Only Make 'Pocket Money'

The concerned dad doesn't want to see his daughter learn lessons about money the hard way

Getty Stock photo of teen making content

A teen dad is struggling with how to handle his daughter's rising star online.

The 48-year-old widower posted on Reddit's AmITheA------ subreddit on Sunday, asking for advice on how to handle his 15-year-old daughter's success as a social media influencer.

"MY (48M) daughter (15F) has gathered some following on social media and started to get approached by some brands to promote their products. I don’t know the first thing about this digital influencer culture, but I like that she’s happy creating her content," he shared.

The original poster (OP) went on to explain that after "we went through a family tragedy when my first wife passed away three years ago," this was proving to be a good outlet for his daughter.

"I believe the dedication to her channels had a major positive impact on my daughter in a difficult time in her life," he noted, emphasizing his support for her.

Getty Stock photo of financial paperwork

The father explained that he does due diligence on his end by "going over the terms and conditions of contracts and so on."

OP found himself surprised that some of these deals "involve SERIOUS money."

"So I told my daughter from day one that I will put it all away for her so she can access her money when she turns 18. My view is that, for as long as she’s a minor and unable to make more informed financial decisions, she should get by on her allowance, just as my other two children do," he explained.

While the arrangement worked well at first, OP said his daughter has been "asking me for more of her money" as she realizes what she's making.

"She pointed out that I allow my other daughter to keep and spend the earnings from her babysitting gigs. It’s a ridiculous comparison because a teen having some pocket money from babysitting as a complement to their allowance doesn’t even begin to compare to the kind of money my other daughter is making now," he noted. "But it’s a fair point, and I gave her that."

The dad's solution was to tell her they could "take an average of what her sister was earning with babysitting, or what her brother was earning flipping burgers in the fast food industry, or what most teenagers would realistically be expected to earn in this phase of life."

"I said I’d agree to take a similar amount from her earnings every month so she could complement her allowance, but the bulk of it would still be put away until she turns 18. She thought I wasn’t taking her seriously to propose something like that," he shared, asking if he's in the wrong.

People in the comments were torn about whether OP was handling the situation correctly.

"It's her money. If this were a regular paycheck, would you take her money and put it in an account to 'keep safe?' If she doesn't want you accessing the money and putting it aside for her, then you have no right to do so," one commenter asserted, adding that the two should "get a lawyer."

Getty Stock photo of teen working on cell phone

OP replied to the comment providing more context, explaining, "As a minor, she can’t legally enter into a contract, so I have to be involved. If the money is way above what I consider reasonable for a teenager to manage, I could simply shut it down before the contract is even signed. But I don’t want her to miss these opportunities, and neither does she."

"That’s why we made this arrangement in the first place. The money comes directly into my account, and I keep records of every single transfer I instantly make to the account that was set in place for her. I also include her in any discussions with the financial advisor," he explained.

"So yes, it's her money, and I never took a single penny out of it for my personal use, or to use towards our family. And the decision to put it away came not only as a measure to keep it safe but also to keep her level-headed and grounded."

"I don’t believe a teenager should be allowed to access millions or even tens of thousands of dollars; doing so would be giving too much autonomy to someone that still has some learning to do, and it could lead to unhealthy financial habits in the future," he leveled.

Other commenters agreed with OP, saying, "Handing over control of a massive wad of cash to your daughter on her eighteenth birthday is a disaster waiting to happen. Especially if she has 3+ years of resentment built up. You have to fix the relationship to ensure she doesn't self-destruct."

"Maybe you can all take financial literacy courses together. All kids need to understand long-term investing and money management," the commenter continued. "Your daughter is on her way to being a successful business person. Help launch her. Your other kids need the same info too."



