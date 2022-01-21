Dad running Chicago marathon has the surprise of his life when he looks to the sidelines: ‘You gave him a power up’

In The Know by Yahoo

This TikToker flew across the United States to surprise her dad while he ran a marathon, and he had the most joyful reaction!

TikToker @ambularnelson3 lives in San Diego, but that didn’t stop her from watching her father complete a marathon in Chicago! In an emotional video, the TikToker shared how she flew across the country to surprise her dad on his big day. In the video, which has 1.9 million views and counting, the TikToker shares her dad’s incredibly sweet response to the surprise!

The video begins with a shot of a Chicago city street. Groups of marathon runners are jogging slowly past the camera, while spectators stand on the sidelines, cheering the runners on. A caption reads, “Flew in from San Diego to surprise my dad running the Chicago marathon.”

Next, the TikToker’s dad appears, jogging towards the camera. At first, he is focused on his running and wears a serious, determined expression on his face. But then, he catches sight of his daughter and immediately breaks into a giant grin. He points at his daughter and picks up his pace as he approaches her.

The camera zooms out to reveal the proud daughter as she waits for her dad to arrive. As he nears her, he opens his arms wide, getting ready to give her a giant hug. Dad and daughter embrace briefly, and then dad returns to the race with renewed energy.

The video ends as the TikToker’s dad runs off, waving goodbye, with a joyful grin on his face.

Viewers couldn’t get enough of the adorable moment between father and daughter.

“You gave him a power up,” one viewer joked.

“As a runner, that’s the best thing someone could do,” another TikToker wrote.

“He will be running with a smile the rest of the way,” commented another viewer.

The father and daughter might have only shared a quick reunion, but it clearly means the world to the TikToker’s dad that she travelled over 1,000 miles to watch him run 26!

