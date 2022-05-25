A family is blaming their very own Queen Elsa for the chilly spring weather in the Midwest.

Disney’s Frozen never gets old. New little girls are still being inspired by the animated film’s courageous leads. The travel vlogging family @thirdcoasttribe shared how their toddler daughter, inspired by the movie, may have postponed spring in Michigan.

In the hilarious video, the little girl used her incredible freezing powers to ensure the Midwest stayed cold. But that may have changed with some convincing from dad as Princess Anna.

“The real reason spring hasn’t sprung yet in the Midwest,” @thirdcoasttribe wrote in the caption.

The toddler was dressed as Queen Elsa, while her dad was playing the role of Princess Anna and her baby brother was Sven. They gathered in the backyard to perform the duet “For the First Time in Forever.” The little girl gave an impassioned performance as the disenchanted and powerful queen.

“Just stay away and you’ll be safe from me,” she sang running around the lawn in her dress.

“I get the feeling you don’t know,” dad sang.

“What do I not know?” she replied.

“Holland, Mich. is in deep deep deep deep snow,” the father improvised. “You kind of set up an eternal winter everywhere.”

The video received over 7.5 million views and 1.9 million likes on TikTok.

“She’s got the dramatics down,” someone commented.

“The voice, the drama, the costuming, the supporting cast… perfection, little lady!” another wrote.

“I’m just in awe that she can remember all of the lyrics and her timing is perfect!” a person said.

In The Know is now available on Apple News — follow us here!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this Cavapom and toddler who went viral for their beautiful friendship.

The post Dad reveals the ‘real reason spring hasn’t sprung yet’ in the Midwest: ‘She’s got the dramatics down’ appeared first on In The Know.

Story continues

More from In The Know:

'Unforgettable' footage of mother-son dance goes viral across social media: 'My good cry for the day'

Mom-to-be is shocked when mother-in-law announces her rainbow baby on Facebook: 'Am I crazy?'

Shop Bed Bath & Beyond's Memorial Day Sale early — and get up to 50% off

The Amazon best-selling HyperChiller chills drinks in 60 seconds or less