‘My dad made a fortune from Polly Pocket and sent me to Eton’

Conservative MP Jesse Norman has led numerous rebellions during his time in parliament, something his attributes to his Burkean principles - Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images

Conservative MP Jesse Norman was a director at Barclays Bank. He also researched and taught philosophy at University College London.

He is the author of numerous books and pamphlets, including Compassionate Conservatism, Edmund Burke: Politician, Philosopher, Prophet and Adam Smith: What he Thought, and Why it Matters, which won a Parliamentary Book Award in 2018.

He was Spectator Parliamentarian of the Year and The House Backbencher of the Year in 2012. As Financial Secretary, he managed the Covid-19 furlough scheme.

He led the Tory rebellion against House of Lords reform, rebelled against the Government in opposition to military intervention in Syria and was one of the first to write a letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson.

Norman’s father set up Bluebird Toys, and his mother Lady Anne Montagu, was thedaughter of the 10th Earl of Sandwich. He lives in London and Hereford with his wife, the venture capitalist Dame Kate Bingham. They have three children.

What did you learn from your father?

My father [Sir Torquil Norman] is an astonishing human being and showed me what a vigorous, energetic person, who wants to help others, can do.

He always said that the secret to success in the toy business was having a mental age of seven and an eye for detail. He has always had massive flair, but also a practical side.

He set up Bluebird Toys in 1980, makers of the Big Yellow Teapot, the Big Red Fun Bus and the internationally successful Polly Pocket line of dolls.

He employed several hundred people and the company had a multi-million pound sales line. These toys were a formative part of my childhood and an incredible gift to millions of young people.

Did your father use his money for philanthropic ends?

When he’d finished building Bluebird, Dad sold his shares and, in 1996, reinvested £3m in the derelict Roundhouse arts centre in Chalk Farm, north London.

As founder and chairman, he then raised £27 million from public and private sources, and contributed almost another £4 million of his own funds, to restore the crumbling Victorian engine shed.

In the 1960s and 70s it had been used for experimental theatre and as a concert venue for the likes of The Doors and Cream.

It reopened in June 2006 and was soon the base for a major season by the Royal Shakespeare Company: it has also played host to lots of big-name concerts.

Particular highlights for me were seeing Prince, Bob Dylan, Morrissey, Nile Rodgers and The Specials perform.

Jesse Norman's success in business, literature, and his efforts in philanthropy echo his parents' passions - Jamie Lorriman

Did you have a privileged upbringing?

Dad’s business career went up and down when I was young so my childhood didn’t feel enormously affluent. I grew up in London, the eldest of five children.

It was a pretty rumbustious, energetic and mildly chaotic upbringing. I went to a local state primary school, then a progressive co-ed comprehensive in London followed by a crammer, and finally to Eton as the bottom boy in the school.

I had a mixed educational background and I’ve always been glad of that because I think it gives you a better understanding of other people.

Wasn’t your mother opposed to you attending Eton?

My mum died in 2006 of Alzheimer’s disease. She despised any form of privilege and wanted me to have a normal education.

Dad just wanted what he thought was best for his kids. My mother was a much quieter, less exuberant character than my father, but very artistic and rather Bohemian.

She was a painter who had studied at the Sorbonne and the Slade in the 1950s, and painted all her life.

What were your first jobs?

After reading classics at Oxford, I worked for a company called Institutional Shareholder Services which was advising pension funds and other institutions in America on shareholder rights.

I then worked on Wall Street for the investment bank Kleinwort Benson before leaving to run an educational charitable project called the Sabre Foundation in Boston.

When I left, we were giving away $7m worth of new medical textbooks a year to Polish, Hungarian and Ukrainian doctors in Communist Eastern Europe, setting up networks of doctors and entrepreneurs, and supporting free institutions.

By 1991 it was obvious that what these countries needed was not donations but investment and good financial advice, so I went to work for Barclays who were making a massive investment in Eastern Europe.

I ended up as a director.

But you quit your highly-paid job to study – why?

When I left Barclays in 1997, my colleagues thought I was mad. The internet and financial markets were booming, but I wanted to pursue academic work.

My wife and I also had one child, and one on the way, and I wanted to spend time with them while they were growing up.

Since becoming an MP, you’ve held three of the biggest ministerial roles outside the Cabinet. Which has been the best paid?

They’re all on a standard tariff. It’s a matter of public record.

In his role as financial secretary to the Treasury Jesse Norman (2nd from L) helped then Chancellor Rishi Sunak react to the Covid pandemic - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The Government faced criticism for not doing more to stop more than £6bn being lost to furlough errors and fraud. Is this fair?

No one wants fraud and error, but with any scheme that is thrown together in a matter of weeks, you’re bound to get some. The HMRC initial estimate is that it was actually at the lower end of the range.

The economic situation was dreadful, and the overall outcome was much better than anyone could have dreamt of, so I think it was massively worthwhile.

You’ve rebelled against the Government, is this why you’ve never held a Cabinet position?

I don’t know. I’m a Burkean Conservative. You have to do what you believe in, and I believe in reform, not revolution. No one can see into the future, but I would love to run a department of state.

If you want to make a difference then that’s the highest ambition.

Is it true you called for Johnson’s resignation as PM because he fired you at the Treasury?

Not at all. Boris asked me to step down because he said he wanted to improve the Treasury’s gender balance. I agreed on the basis that we would have a proper discussion about a Cabinet job at the next reshuffle.

Nothing came of it because nine months later I sent my letter. By that point I felt the wheels had fallen off the Johnson premiership so comprehensively that someone needed to speak out.

You’ve written several acclaimed books. Which has earned the most money?

None of my books has been very successful financially, but the best of them has been my biography of Adam Smith.

My latest is a historical novel – the story of the toxic rivalry between Francis Bacon and Edward Coke in the time of Elizabeth I and James I.

The £5,000 advance, and any proceeds, will go to the New Model Institute for Technology and Engineering in Hereford, a pioneering specialist Stem university with a particular remit to turn kids with undiscovered talent into skilled, high- earning engineers.

I hope we can create similar models around the country.

The Winding Stair by Jesse Norman is published by Biteback Publishing at £20.

