Dad killed when 5-year-old accidentally knocks truck out of gear, Utah cops say

A 23-year-old Santaquin man died when a pickup truck loaded with rocks rolled over him, Utah police told news outlets.

The man and his 47-year-old mother were loading rocks into the truck bed at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, when his young son climbed into the cab, KSL reported.

The 5-year-old knocked the truck’s gear selector loose, causing the truck to roll backward over his father and grandmother, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The man died at the scene, KUTV reported. His mother was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police told KTVX the truck’s gear shifter was broken, allowing it to be moved while the engine was off.

A GoFundMe established to help the family said the man had two children, ages 3 and 5, and his wife discovered shortly after the accident that she was pregnant with their third child.

The GoFundMe said his mother remains hospitalized with multiple surgeries ahead.

Santaquin is a city of 15,000 people about 65 miles south of Salt Lake City.

